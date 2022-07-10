"He’s gonna beat the browns week 1. We’ve all seen Baker with a chip on his shoulder.  Stefanski is now his nemesis" - Twitter users weigh in on what will happen when the Panthers face the Browns in week 1

The NFL world went crazy after the Cleveland Browns traded Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round draft pick. When the news came out, NFL fans took to social media to post their thoughts.
Fans across the country have differing opinions about the Mayfield trade. Many Cleveland fans are heartbroken. They are experiencing the same disappointment they felt when LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers to go to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Most Panthers fans, however, seem overjoyed and optimistic about their prospects for the upcoming season.
Some people realized that the Cleveland Browns' first game of the 2022-23 NFL regular season will be against the Carolina Panthers.
Once the hilarious and ironic situation spread on Twitter and other social media, people started weighing in on what they think will happen in the Week One matchup between Cleveland and Carolina.
Here are some of the predictions they made:
The general consensus was that revenge would be fulfilled, and Mayfield and his new team, the Panthers, would start the season off with a win. However, one fan thought the Browns vs. Panthers match was a perfect trap game. Others thought that, since Cleveland knows Mayfield and has insight into how he plays, it would be easy for them to train their defense to defuse Mayfield and the Panthers offense.
Another user tweeted with great confidence:
The user is referring to Mayfield's former head coach with the Browns, Hue Jackson. He and Mayfield did not have a good relationship. After Jackson was fired eight games into the 2018 NFL season, he joined the Cincinnati Bengals as an assistant coach. Mayfield later took revenge and beat the Bengals and his former head coach 35-20 in Cincinnati.
Sentiments from Browns fans
Many Cleveland fans were surprisingly understanding of Mayfield's perspective. Many of them made posts saying they would rather see Mayfield succeed in his first game as a Panther rather than see their home team win. They are largely unhappy with their franchise for the trade decision and about the decision to replace Mayfield with Deshaun Watson. The quarterback is likely to get a suspension from the league over sexual allegations by multiple women.
Only time will tell what might happen in week one of the NFL season.
What do you think will occur? Will Mayfield find success in Carolina? Or will Cleveland restore their fans' faith in them. Vote below.
Q. Who will win in week one of the 2022 NFL Season? The Cleveland Browns or the Carolina Panthers?
Cleveland Browns
Carolina Panthers