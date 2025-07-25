Baker Mayfield contract extension: Bucs GM makes feelings clear on $100,000,000 QB’s future in Tampa

Baker Mayfield found his place in the world in Tampa Bay after having multiple stops with the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and LA Rams. The veteran quarterback is about to play his third season with the Buccaneers, a team he's taken to the postseason and the division title in the last two campaigns.Ahead of the second year of his three-year, $100 million deal, nothing suggests that Mayfield will be out of Tampa soon. Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht told The Athletic that he hopes the player stays with them for a long period.“I love Baker. I love everything he’s done for us,” Licht said. “The goal for us is for Baker to continue to be the player that he is, and at some point, we reach an extension when the time is right and he continues to be our quarterback for a long time. That’s the goal.”Mayfield comes from the best season of his career, completing 407 of 570 pass attempts (71.4%) and throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns against 16 interceptions.The Buccaneers couldn't move past the Washington Commanders in the wild card round of the 2024 playoffs, but they have renewed expectations after keeping the bigger pieces of their core on the roster, while adding new faces that can help Baker Mayfield reach a new level.Baker Mayfield hypes up rookie WR ahead of 2025 season After getting Jalen McMillan in the 2024 NFL Draft, Baker Mayfield now has a new weapon to try to damage opposing defenses: Emeka Egbuka. The former Ohio State wide receiver, selected with the No. 19 overall pick in this year's draft, has made a strong impression on his new team, especially Mayfield. During an appearance on &quot;New Heights,&quot; the veteran quarterback said: &quot;So there's a lot new energy guys talking sh*t at practice, which is fun. And Emeka Egbuka is an absolute stud. He's a real deal... You know how you just can't teach guys leaving the ground to catch the ball. It's always grounded when he catches it, keeps moving.&quot;There's yak potential out the wazoo there, but he's just so damn smart. And he's willing to block, willing to do everything we ask him to do. But then, I mean, we can plug and play him at any, any of the three receiver spots right now.&quot;The Buccaneers could have stiff competition in the NFC South this season if Michael Penix Jr.'s Falcons and Bryce Young's Panthers continue to improve.