Baker Mayfield and daughter Kova Jade share a heartwarming offseason bonding moment

Quarterback Baker Mayfield led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the playoffs for the second consecutive season and appeared in the Pro Bowl Games. He is now enjoying some downtime with his family this offseason.

Ad

Emily Mayfield shared a sweet post on Instagram on Thursday evening featuring the quarterback and their infant daughter, Kova. The sweet father-daughter moments left Emily Mayfield reflecting on how lucky she was to have them in her life.

"How is this my life?🙏🥰"-Emily Mayfield wrote on Instagram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The photos show the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback smiling while holding his daughter as she giggles in his arms. In another photo, their daughter was wrapped in a pink blanket while he held her.

Baker and Emily Mayfield welcomed their first child, daughter Kova Jade in April 2024 a few months after his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The couple began dating in 2017 and got married in 2019 while he was playing for the Cleveland Browns.

Ad

Baker Mayfield's wife Emily shared sweet family photo

Baker Mayfield revitalized his NFL career when he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023. Tampa Bay needed a quarterback and Mayfield needed a solid offense. He has now made the playoffs in consecutive seasons and made the Pro Bowl Games twice, an accomplishment he hadn't had before becoming a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ad

His life off the field also appears to be in a good place as wife Emily Mayfield shared a sweet family photo just days after the Pro Bowl Games. Emily shared a family photo alongside her parents and siblings and their daughter Kova taken along the water. She added a caption that everyone in the photo were her favorites.

"Favorite people in the whole wide world 🫶"-Emily Mayfield wrote on Instagram

Ad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his family went for a coordinating color palette for their outfits. Emily Mayfield wore a light blue short sleeved shirt that she paired with white pants. Their daughter coordinated with a white dress and blue bow while Baker Mayfield wore jeans that he paired with a blue and white striped shirt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.