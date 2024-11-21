"All we did was get some helmets": Baker Mayfield downplays $17,900 donation as local football team turns fortunes around

Baker Mayfield's foundation – Baker and Emily Mayfield Foundation – is all about giving back to society. Earlier this month, the foundation heard that a local high school football team, the Space Coast Vipers, was in dire need of funds to keep operations going.

The foundation stepped in and made a donation of $17,900, which helped the team buy new equipment for its players. That proved more than helpful in allowing them to continue playing. Last year, the team had a 1-8 record, but this time around, they went 10-3.

A reporter asked him on Thursday how he felt about his donation, which had helped the team turn around its fortunes. He said that he got the "chills" just thinking about how the high school football team was able to come back stronger.

However, humble as always, Baker Mayfield refused to take any major credit for the team's comeback and said that it was they who turned around their fortunes.

"All we did was get some helmets. They did the rest. They turned it around. They believed in it. And that's what football is all about. It teaches you life lessons, how to handle adversity, how to deal with it and push forward. So yeah, congrats to them. It's pretty special," Mayfield said.

However, this is not the only instance when the foundation has come forward to give back to society.

Baker Mayfield makes crucial donation to Meals on Wheels

Last month, the Baker and Emily Foundation also donated to the non-profit organization, Meals on Wheels. Their donation helped the organization purchase poinsettia plants, which were to be given out to each Meals on Wheels client for the holidays on the eve of Halloween.

"Big shoutout to our amazing Meals on Wheels of Norman Meal Ambassadors, Baker & Emily Mayfield! 🙌 Thank you for showing so much love and care for our seniors and the Norman community! ❤️ #CommunityHeroes #MealsOnWheels #Thankful," the organization wrote on the post thanking the Mayfields for their contribution.

Baker Mayfield has been linked with the organization even before he played in the NFL. According to the non-profit's website, Mayfield has been listed as a "Meal Ambassador" and had been giving his time and effort to the non-profit since his Oklahoma Sooner days.

As he and his team prepare to take on the New York Giants on Sunday, will all the goodwill from his donations stand him in good stead?

