Baker Mayfield has completed the regular season in a magic way. Even though it wasn't one of his greatest games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Carolina Panthers 9-0 and officially clinched the NFC South title in the first year following Tom Brady's retirement.

Mayfield was signed as a free agent in March after a stint with the Los Angeles Rams, and he looked like a capable quarterback for most of the season, alternating good with bad moments but largely making enough to take the Buccaneers where they wanted to be. He got himself a playoff spot, and probably, a nice contract for the upcoming seasons.

NFL fans were happy to see the quarterback getting to the playoffs after signing just a one-year deal in March, with some comparing Mayfield to Tom Brady's 2022 performance and saying that he actually surpassed the former quarterback:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Baker Mayfield's career

Usually, when a team selects a quarterback with the first overall pick, it hopes he can be there for a while. That didn't work for Mayfield, who played for a bunch of teams in the league and now is part of the Buccaneers in their post-Tom Brady era.

It became another chance for Baker Mayfield to rebuild his career. The former first-overall pick had previous stints with the Cleveland Browns, the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams, each with different degrees of success. Mayfield signed a one-year deal worth $4 million with another $4.25 million available in incentives. This is far from what he expected to earn after his rookie deal, but that's life in the NFL.

Who will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play in the playoffs?

As the number #4 seed, they'll face the #5 at home, which means that Baker Mayfield and his teammates will open the season against the Philadelphia Eagles.

One can argue that the Buccaneers have not been strong, but if they look at the Eagles' record, they could feel confident about the first game. Philadelphia has lost five of the final six games of the regular season and squandered a chance of taking the #1 seed, instead not even winning the NFC East.