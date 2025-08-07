  • home icon
  Baker Mayfield gives clear verdict while Buccaneers' defense sparks concern after Tristan Wirfs' uncertain status

Baker Mayfield gives clear verdict while Buccaneers' defense sparks concern after Tristan Wirfs' uncertain status

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 07, 2025 04:41 GMT
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn

Baker Mayfield is gearing up for his third stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since the quarterback joined the team in 2023, he's led the Bucs to the playoffs in both years. He's looking forward to making them a Super Bowl contender this year.

Amid the high expectations, there are concerns regarding the Bucs' defense. OT Tristan Wirfs underwent knee surgery, which has created an air of uncertainty regarding his availability at the start of the season.

However, despite Wirfs' uncertain status, Mayfield has confidence in the other players on defense. During an interview with Kay Adams at training camp, he said that people shouldn't overlook the Bucs defense, as it could surprise anyone.

"No, I don't," Mayfield said when answering questions about the Bucs defense. "Obviously everybody knows we're not gonna have Tristan for a little bit in the beginning of the year. I think defensively, people are going to be shocked. I think people expect our offense to be extremely good and that's fair expectation. I expect the same thing.
"But our defense, I think, is going to be leading the charge for us and setting the tone from the get go. They make it really challenging during practice. So, for us, offensively, trying to not be complacement about what he had from last year to this year, it's been a really good challenge."
On Wednesday, Bucs HC Jason Licht provided an update on Tristan Wirfs' status. According to him, the OT is making steady progress in his rehabilitation journey.

"Yeah, he's doing an excellent job," Licht said. "We just have to be careful and not push him out there too early. I'm sure we'll put him through a battery of test before we deem him fit to play."
Baker Mayfield shares thoughts on Emeka Egbuka joining the Bucs

The Bucs utilized their first-round pick in this year's NFL draft to acquire ex-Ohio State star Emeka Egbuka.

Baker Mayfield, on the New Heights podcast last month, shared his thoughts on teaming up with Egbuka on the offense this year.

"So there's a lot new energy guys talking s**t at practice, which is fun. And Emeka Egbuka is an absolute stud," Baker Mayfield said. "He's the real deal. ... You know how you can't teach guys leaving the ground to catch the ball. It's always grounded when he catches it, keeps moving.
"There's yak potential on the wazoo there, but he's just so damn smart. ... I mean, we can plug and play him at any, any of the three receiver spots right now."

It will be interesting to see the chemistry between Baker Mayfield and Emeka Egbuka during the 2025 season as the Bucs look to make a run for their first Super Bowl since 2020.

Edited by Bhargav
