Baker Mayfield hails Panthers coaching staff while taking shots at Browns

Baker Mayfield and his Cleveland Browns nightmare officially ended a couple of weeks ago. The 27-year-old found a way out of the dumpster fire that was his time in Cleveland as the Carolina Panthers gave him a lifeline.

Some players part ways with their employers on good terms. Others, well, not so much and with the former Browns star, he took a little parting shot at the organization that drafted him.

Mayfield spoke to the media after practice and said that it is good to finally be in a place where he feels like he is being put in the best position to succeed.

"It's nice to finally be somewhere that wants to put me in the best position to succeed."

Kevin Grandheer @NFLGrandheer #Panthers QB Baker Mayfield says Matt Rhule is the best offensive mind he's ever played for. "It's nice to finally be somewhere that wants to put me in the best position to succeed." #Panthers QB Baker Mayfield says Matt Rhule is the best offensive mind he's ever played for. "It's nice to finally be somewhere that wants to put me in the best position to succeed."

Today was also Mayfield's first as a Carolina Panther since training camp officially began for the NFC franchise. There were several videos and photos of the quarterback walking into the camp, but one really caught the eye.

Mayfield was seen walking to the practice field with fellow quarterback Sam Darnold and there were chants of "Baker" from the fans. One in particular was holding up a Cleveland Browns jersey to which Mayfield said:

“Get that jersey outta here.”

Schuyler Callihan @Callihan_ Baker to a fan holding his Browns jersey:



“Get that jersey outta here.” Baker to a fan holding his Browns jersey: “Get that jersey outta here.” https://t.co/jDkZcoqp8K

The quarterback was a little scratchy in his first practice with his new team as he and Darnold split first-team reps.The 27-year-old was picked off towards the end of practice by Keith Taylor, a second-year cornerback, after a deep shot to Keith Kirkwood as the ball looked like it was under-thrown.

Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold for Week 1?

Will Sam Darnold play ahead of Baker Mayfield come Week 1?

The quarterback battle is one thing that Panthers fans will look forward to this training camp. Both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have legitimate chances to win the starting job with both getting time with the first-team offense.

Head coach Matt Rhule was asked by reporters if he has any indication of when the starting quarterback will be announced. Rhule said (via The Athletic):

“I don’t have any timetable on it, and I don’t see it happening anytime soon.”

The Panthers will be hoping to have a better season than 2021 that saw them win just five games, with three coming in the first three weeks.

Much of that will depend on who the starting quarterback is as some feel that the Panthers' fortunes are depending on which player is starting come Week 1.

Nevertheless, there is an optimism around the team this offseason that they can finally see some improvement and hopefully have a better time of it on the field in 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far