"Not like he was a knucklehead" - NFL fans react to news of Browns letting go of Baker Mayfield for being immature and childish 

The Cleveland Browns traded Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick, which will turn into a fourth-round pick if he plays at least 12 games this season.
Multiple reports confirmed that the Browns were looking to get rid of the quarterback, who never managed to make a deep playoff run in his four years in Cleveland. The latest report from The Athletic suggests one reason that contributed to the decision was that the player was 'immature and childish.'
NFL Insider and writer for The Athletic, Jason Lloyd, wrote in his piece:
"Mayfield was widely viewed as childish and immature. His behavior annoyed teammates and divided the locker room. He was often difficult to coach.”
Unsurprisingly, NFL fans have been quick to react to this new piece of information about the former Browns QB. One fan said that the 27-year-old changed after being drafted into the league and that he was not a 'knucklehead in college.'
Meanwhile, another fan pinned the blame on the Browns' scouting department for missing this when he was drafted. The quarterback was drafted as the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
One fan blasted the entire Browns staff for taking no responsibility for the shot-caller's failed stint in Cleveland. He blamed the Browns and head coach Kevin Stefanski for apparently doing nothing to change the quarterback despite knowing he was 'childish.'
He further took shots at the franchise management for letting the QB play with an injured shoulder and then blamed him for poor performances.
The Browns decision to replace Mayfield with DeShaun Watson ridiculed by fans
Back in March, the Browns acquired three-time Pro Bowler DeShaun Watson from the Houston Texans. When the franchise traded for Watson, he was facing 22 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct. Last month, it was reported that the quarterback was facing 24 lawsuits with two more women potentially also suing to make it 26.
With the NFL yet to announce his suspension, it remains unclear if the QB will be allowed to play this season. The Browns camp is reportedly expecting his suspension to be less than 10 games.
Nevertheless, replacing Mayfield with a player who is facing charges of sexual misconduct has not gone down well with fans. One fan wrote:
"Baker Mayfield gave you the best shot at winning. So what if he was childish and immature. Watson will be suspended and you gave up your best shot at winning. Maybe Mayfield was a kid at heart but he is a winner."
Another fan wrote:
"The Browns calling Mayfield childish and immature while replacing him with someone with over 20 sexual misconduct allegations is truly gold."
Here's how others reacted:
With Watson's future unclear, Jacoby Brissett will likely be leading the offense in Cleveland once the season starts. As for Carolina's new QB, he could potentially make his Panthers debut against his former side in Week 1. He will be competing with Sam Darnold for the starting position.