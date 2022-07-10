"Not like he was a knucklehead" - NFL fans react to news of Browns letting go of Baker Mayfield for being immature and childish 

The Cleveland Browns traded Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick, which will turn into a fourth-round pick if he plays at least 12 games this season.

Cleveland Browns @Browns We have agreed to trade QB Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional 2024 draft pick We have agreed to trade QB Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional 2024 draft pick

Multiple reports confirmed that the Browns were looking to get rid of the quarterback, who never managed to make a deep playoff run in his four years in Cleveland. The latest report from The Athletic suggests one reason that contributed to the decision was that the player was 'immature and childish.'

NFL Insider and writer for The Athletic, Jason Lloyd, wrote in his piece:

"Mayfield was widely viewed as childish and immature. His behavior annoyed teammates and divided the locker room. He was often difficult to coach.”

Unsurprisingly, NFL fans have been quick to react to this new piece of information about the former Browns QB. One fan said that the 27-year-old changed after being drafted into the league and that he was not a 'knucklehead in college.'

Amanda Hugginkiss @sidedudeburner @ProFootballTalk @mortreport Oh come on now, he changed after getting in the league!! It’s not like he was a knucklehead in college. @ProFootballTalk @mortreport Oh come on now, he changed after getting in the league!! It’s not like he was a knucklehead in college.

Meanwhile, another fan pinned the blame on the Browns' scouting department for missing this when he was drafted. The quarterback was drafted as the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

One fan blasted the entire Browns staff for taking no responsibility for the shot-caller's failed stint in Cleveland. He blamed the Browns and head coach Kevin Stefanski for apparently doing nothing to change the quarterback despite knowing he was 'childish.'

He further took shots at the franchise management for letting the QB play with an injured shoulder and then blamed him for poor performances.

🍏👑Princess Big Mac👑🍏 ➡️ Whinny City 2022🌪 🐎 @KCJB_Pride



A. Mayfield was childish, and from the sound of it did nothing to change that.



B. Continued to let Mayfield play with a hurt shoulder, then blame him for poor performance



1/3 Wait let me get this straight. #Browns Stefanski, along with staff, Felt thatA. Mayfield was childish, and from the sound of it did nothing to change that.B. Continued to let Mayfield play with a hurt shoulder, then blame him for poor performance1/3 Wait let me get this straight. #Browns Stefanski, along with staff, Felt thatA. Mayfield was childish, and from the sound of it did nothing to change that.B. Continued to let Mayfield play with a hurt shoulder, then blame him for poor performance1/3

🍏👑Princess Big Mac👑🍏 ➡️ Whinny City 2022🌪 🐎 @KCJB_Pride C. Spotlight him after being called out for missing a meeting, after another player called you out for not making adjustments



D. Claim you felt Mayfield had enough time even though you have rookies trying to 1v1 TJ Watt?



2/3 C. Spotlight him after being called out for missing a meeting, after another player called you out for not making adjustmentsD. Claim you felt Mayfield had enough time even though you have rookies trying to 1v1 TJ Watt?2/3

🍏👑Princess Big Mac👑🍏 ➡️ Whinny City 2022🌪 🐎 @KCJB_Pride



you may not be perfect, but good for you gettin the hell outta there. Thats straight disrespect Good luck in Carolina



3/3 E. AND THEN you leak you want an "adult" at Quarterback, so you trade for a dude WHO IS BEING SUED FOR SEXUAL HARRASSMENT AND MISCONDUCT! @bakermayfield you may not be perfect, but good for you gettin the hell outta there. Thats straight disrespect Good luck in Carolina3/3 E. AND THEN you leak you want an "adult" at Quarterback, so you trade for a dude WHO IS BEING SUED FOR SEXUAL HARRASSMENT AND MISCONDUCT!@bakermayfield you may not be perfect, but good for you gettin the hell outta there. Thats straight disrespect Good luck in Carolina3/3

The Browns decision to replace Mayfield with DeShaun Watson ridiculed by fans

Back in March, the Browns acquired three-time Pro Bowler DeShaun Watson from the Houston Texans. When the franchise traded for Watson, he was facing 22 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct. Last month, it was reported that the quarterback was facing 24 lawsuits with two more women potentially also suing to make it 26.

With the NFL yet to announce his suspension, it remains unclear if the QB will be allowed to play this season. The Browns camp is reportedly expecting his suspension to be less than 10 games.

Nevertheless, replacing Mayfield with a player who is facing charges of sexual misconduct has not gone down well with fans. One fan wrote:

"Baker Mayfield gave you the best shot at winning. So what if he was childish and immature. Watson will be suspended and you gave up your best shot at winning. Maybe Mayfield was a kid at heart but he is a winner."

🏴‍☠️🇺🇸 Chicago Mike🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴‍☠️ @ChicagoMikeSD @theScore @Browns and? @bakermayfield gave you the best shot at winning. So what if he was childish & immature. Watson will be suspended & you gave up your best shot at winning. May be Mayfield was a kid at heart but he is a winner. @theScore @Browns and? @bakermayfield gave you the best shot at winning. So what if he was childish & immature. Watson will be suspended & you gave up your best shot at winning. May be Mayfield was a kid at heart but he is a winner.

Another fan wrote:

"The Browns calling Mayfield childish and immature while replacing him with someone with over 20 sexual misconduct allegations is truly gold."

joeca cola @Joe_phiz The Browns calling Mayfield childish and immature while replacing him with someone with over 20 sexual misconduct allegations is truly gold. The Browns calling Mayfield childish and immature while replacing him with someone with over 20 sexual misconduct allegations is truly gold.

Here's how others reacted:

The Inconvenient Truth™ @BroncoFanatic97



They call Baker Mayfield childish and immature only to turn around and trade for a quarterback that had (at the time) 22 lawsuits hanging over his head. & swore they did their due diligence.🙄 ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Browns reportedly viewed Baker Mayfield as "childish and immature," echoing the @mortreport item from March that the team wanted an "adult" at the position. wp.me/pbBqYq-cjde Browns reportedly viewed Baker Mayfield as "childish and immature," echoing the @mortreport item from March that the team wanted an "adult" at the position. wp.me/pbBqYq-cjde Man I have no dog in the fight but the Cleveland Browns need to SHUT. THE. HELL. UP!!They call Baker Mayfield childish and immature only to turn around and trade for a quarterback that had (at the time) 22 lawsuits hanging over his head. & swore they did their due diligence.🙄 twitter.com/ProFootballTal… Man I have no dog in the fight but the Cleveland Browns need to SHUT. THE. HELL. UP!!They call Baker Mayfield childish and immature only to turn around and trade for a quarterback that had (at the time) 22 lawsuits hanging over his head. & swore they did their due diligence.🙄 twitter.com/ProFootballTal…

Graig Salerno @GraigSalerno Mort reporting that the Browns thought Baker Mayfield was too childish and they wanted a QB that could be tried as an adult. Mort reporting that the Browns thought Baker Mayfield was too childish and they wanted a QB that could be tried as an adult.

Nick Sherman @Shermrock Imagine being Baker Mayfield and hearing that the @Browns thought you were childish and immature so they traded for a guy with 24 sexual assault allegations. Imagine being Baker Mayfield and hearing that the @Browns thought you were childish and immature so they traded for a guy with 24 sexual assault allegations.

With Watson's future unclear, Jacoby Brissett will likely be leading the offense in Cleveland once the season starts. As for Carolina's new QB, he could potentially make his Panthers debut against his former side in Week 1. He will be competing with Sam Darnold for the starting position.

