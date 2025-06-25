Baker Mayfield makes his thoughts known on Emeka Egbuka ahead of rookie's Bucs debut

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is ecstatic that the team drafted Emeka Egbuka in the first round.

Mayfield and the Buccaneers are coming off a disappointing playoff exit and are looking to build off that in 2025. In the offseason, the Bucs used their first-round pick on Egbuka, a wide receiver out of Ohio State.

Egbuka gives Mayfield another weapon and makes Tampa Bay's offense that much more dangerous. Ahead of the NFL season, Mayfield has high praise for Egbuka and how he fits into Tampa Bay's offense.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Right now, I think we could plug-and-play (Emeka Egbuka) at any receiver spot,: Mayfield said.

It's high praise from Mayfield, who expects Egbuka to have a ton of success in the Buccaneers' offense. The rookie receiver joins the receiver room that features the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Trey Palmer, and Jalen McMillan, among others.

At Ohio State last season, Egbuka recorded 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was also a key reason why the Buckeyes won the national title last season.

Baker Mayfield wants the Buccaneers offense to have more explosive plays

Entering the 2025 NFL season, the goal for Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense is to be more explosive.

Mayfield wants the Buccaneers offense to have more big plays, which will help the offense put up more points.

"We're trying to get some more explosive [plays] in," Mayfield said, via NFL.com. "Obviously, when you look at the stats -- I'm not a big stats guy -- but we weren't as much down-the-field explosive. We were creating a lot of open, in the middle, and guys getting some YAC."

Mayfield says he isn't afraid to throw the deep ball to try and make something happen. However, last season, Mayfield and the Buccaneers finished 29th in the NFL in air yards per throw at just 6.8. The team attempted 20-plus-yard passes on 7.5% of their attempts, ranking 28th in the NFL.

"This is the time of year we're working on it. Obviously, you would love to have more down-the-field shots, but any completion is a good one," Mayfield added.

Mayfield and the Buccaneers will continue to work on it in training camp and in preseason games ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Tampa Bay opens its season on Sept. 7 on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.