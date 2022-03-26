“I don't get the sense the Browns are going to release him” - Cleveland may keep Baker Mayfield as Deshaun Watson's backup

The Deshaun Watson drama seemed to come to an end when the Houston Texans traded the star quarterback to the Cleveland Browns. While the Browns courted and signed Watson, despite his legal troubles, they also denied incumbent quarterback Baker Mayfield’s trade request.

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport believes that, because of Watson’s legal troubles, the Browns may have to keep both quarterbacks:

“I’ve seen some various reports about whether teams are or are not interested in Baker Mayfield. And you know, the Panthers aren't interested, Seahawks. It does not seem like anyone's interested at this salary. And the 'at this salary' part is key to this. Because Baker Mayfield is unlikely to be traded at $18 million. If the Browns are able to eat some money, if the agent and the new team can work it out and comes up with some sort of answer to how to split or deal with Baker Mayfield’s salary, then I believe he will be traded.

Rapoport went on to say that he did not think the Browns would release Mayfield:

“I don't get the sense the Browns are going to release him, surely not imminently. Maybe never. And here's why. Again, Deshaun Watson may, at some point, be suspended. Baker Mayfield was a good enough quarterback to start for four years for the Cleveland Browns and would be their starting quarterback had they not traded for Deshaun Watson. So there is actually a scenario where the Browns do nothing. Deshaun Watson gets suspended. And Baker Mayfield ends up starting. It's not great for anyone, but that is, at least, in the minds of the Cleveland Browns a possibility right now.”

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Now: Teams are interested in Baker Mayfield, but not at that salary. A look at what's next, how it'll play out... and whether the #Browns could just keep him. From NFL Now: Teams are interested in Baker Mayfield, but not at that salary. A look at what's next, how it'll play out... and whether the #Browns could just keep him. https://t.co/cQIzyZoaRK

Acquiring Deshaun Watson is the biggest move the Cleveland Browns made this season

This season, the NFL has seen a bevy of star-studded trades typically seen in the NBA. First, Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos. Then, Deshaun Watson was traded to the Cleveland Browns. While there are other shocking trades like Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, the Watson trade is particularly huge because of Watson's off-field drama.

Michelle Magdziuk @BallBlastEm Baker Mayfield went to the absolute worst possible situation of life & changed a franchise that had sucked for decades & made them a playoff team



He destroys his throwing shoulder, tries to play through it, and the team is spitting in his face because of it



Browns being Browns. Baker Mayfield went to the absolute worst possible situation of life & changed a franchise that had sucked for decades & made them a playoff teamHe destroys his throwing shoulder, tries to play through it, and the team is spitting in his face because of itBrowns being Browns.

He sat out the entire 2021 regular season because of his trade demands and the ongoing legal issues brought about because of his alleged sexual misconduct. Watson has a no-trade clause, so any destination out of Houston had to have his approval. The Browns swooped in, despite previous attempts to trade for Watson, and signed him to a lucrative $230 million 5-year extension.

It’s a risk for the Browns to invest in a talented quarterback who the NFL might still suspend, but it’s a big enough splash for a playoff success-starved franchise like the Browns.

