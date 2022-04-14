Baker Mayfield names the team he wishes to play for in 2022 NFL season

Baker Mayfield is in a difficult situation as the 2022 NFL offseason continues. The Cleveland Browns recently pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans to acquire superstar quarterback Deshaun Watson. So, Mayfield is no longer the franchise's starting quarterback moving forward.

The big move by the Browns has landed Mayfield on the trade block. But so far, they have been unable to find a landing spot willing to offer an acceptable trade package in return.

Mayfield recently appeared on an episode of the YNK Podcast to share his thoughts on the situation. He also mentioned the name of the team he believes is his most likely destination.

"If this would have been about a week and a half ago, I would have said Indianapolis. Um, Seattle, I mean, probably would be the most likely option."

Mayfield added that wherever he ends up, he's ready to move on from the Cleveland Browns.

"I'm ready for the next chapter."

The Indianapolis Colts traded quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders during the 2022 offseason. This is probably why Mayfield thought he could end up there.

The Colts decided to go a different route by trading for veteran Matt Ryan, who had previously spent his entire career with the Atlanta Falcons.

With the Colts out of the picture, most of the teams who entered the 2022 offseason, potentially in the quarterback market, have already found an alternate solution. This leaves Mayfield with few options, but he believes that the Seattle Seahawks are his most likely destination.

Does a Baker Mayfield trade to Seattle Seahawks make sense?

Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson

The Seahawks recently traded away superstar quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. So, they could potentially be looking to upgrade at that position. Drew Lock is currently slated to be their opening day starter unless they make a move before then.

Drew Lock failed as a starting quarterback with the Broncos, losing his job to Teddy Bridgewater last year. So, it wouldn't be surprising for the Seahawks to bring in someone else. Making a trade for Mayfield could be the best situation for all involved.

Mayfield could potentially get a fresh start in an offense loaded with weapons, including DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. The Seahawks will receive an upgrade to their quarterback position while the Browns can get something in return for Mayfield, who is no longer their starting quarterback anyway.

