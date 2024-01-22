Baker Mayfield’s Buccaneers set to be handed major financial reprieve after dropping $35,000,000 Tom Brady burden

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a little bit of financial stress last offseason due to a lot of dead money. Their cap was limited, which is partly why they took a flyer on Mayfield on a cheap, one-year deal in the first place.

Heading into next season following their playoff departure, there's certainly belief that they can get better. This is aided by the fact that the financial flexibility they didn't have last season will be available this time around.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Greg Auman, an NFC South reporter, stated on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Bucs won their division and a playoff game despite having $79.6 million in dead money (cap space devoted to old contracts) in 2023, including $35m from Tom Brady alone. They'll be in much better shape in 2024, but still could have $40m+ in dead money."

Tom Brady's deal required $35 million in dead cap this season. That's off the books now. Several players are also coming off the books this year (including Mike Evans and Mayfield) which frees up a little more.

Expand Tweet

Auman noted that a few veteran cuts could have the Buccaneers in prime position to add a ton of talent to a team that already cemented itself as the best in the division. Mayfield's contract won't be so cheap this time around if they keep him, but they will be able to add more talent either way.

Which free agents could Buccaneers add in offseason?

With the Buccaneers clearing a ton of cap space for the 2024-2025 season, they have the freedom to make a lot of moves. It is probable that they will re-sign Baker Mayfield on a longer and more lucrative deal and it would be a surprise to see them move on from Mike Evans.

Mike Evans will probably be re-signed

Aside from those two, the free agent class is filled with talent:

Tee Higgins

Leonard Williams

Chris Jones

Budda Baker

Derrick Henry

Josh Jacobs

Tyron Smith

Curtis Samuel

Andrus Peat

Tony Pollard

A lot of others could be high profile targets for the Buccaneers who proved that they can be a team to reckon with in 2023. If 2024 brings star free agents, the NFC might have another legitimate contender on their hands.