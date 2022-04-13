Baker Mayfield makes a strong statement related to his treatment by Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield's career with the Cleveland Browns has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride at your favorite amusement park.

The already contentious relationship between the mercurial quarterback and his former team recently worsened. The reason being the signing of former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson by the Browns for a record-breaking $230 million contract.

Mayfield was a recent guest on the YNK (Ya Neva Know) podcast. He stated that the Seattle Seahawks are his most likely option when it comes to where he may play next.

As it currently stands, the Seahawks have Drew Lock and Jacob Eason on their roster at the quarterback position. Lock came over in the trade of Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Lock is yet to show the consistency needed to be a starter in the NFL but Seattle will allow him another opportunity to show what he has.

Jacob Eason has only thrown five passes since being drafted in 2020. So, the Browns' quarterback may have a golden opportunity to earn the starting job with the Seahawks should he be traded there.

What is Baker Mayfield's legacy with Cleveland Browns?

Although Mayfield is currently on the Browns' roster, the writing is on the wall for the former Heisman Trophy winner. He is likely to be traded or, perhaps, released at some point. The team recently signed Jacoby Brisset, who will likely serve as the top backup to Watson.

Determining Mayfield's legacy can be quite daunting. The fact remains that he was drafted as the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Just a year before he was drafted, the team went 0-16, so he was seen as the savior after being selected out of the University of Oklahoma.

His rookie season began with promise. But since then, the quarterback has been blamed for a bulk of the issues that have plagued the franchise for quite some time at the quarterback position.

At the start of the 2021-2022 season, no other quarterback had thrown more fourth-quarter interceptions than the former number-one pick.

In a must-win game against the Green Bay Packers in December last year, he threw four crucial interceptions in a loss. This, seemingly, signaled the end of an era for the quarterback in Cleveland.

However, there were a few good memories. Mayfield's shining moment with the franchise came in the 2020-2021 season as he led the Cleveland Browns into the playoffs for the first time in decades.

They faced off against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs and won 48-37.

The game was not as close as the score would indicate as the Browns led 28-0 at the end of the first quarter. Despite losing in the next round, fans began to feel as if things were starting to turn around, but they never did.

Baker Mayfield's legacy in Cleveland is convoluted, but if he is traded to the Seahawks, he has another chance to re-write his on-field autobiography.

