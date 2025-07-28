Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily drops 4-word message as $100,000,000 QB joins Bucs training camp

Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily, shared her excitement as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback gets set to play in his eighth NFL season. Mayfield, who joined the Bucs in 2023, signed a whopping $100 million contract with the team in 2024.He signed a three-year deal that includes $30 million guaranteed in the first season, followed by $30 million for 2025 and the remaining $40 million in 2026, according to ESPN.Mayfield has joined his team at training camp ahead of the start of the 2025 season, and his wife shared a few pictures from the outing on her Instagram account on Sunday. She posted snaps of her husband and daughter, Kova Jade, with a four-word caption. She wrote:&quot;Excited for year 8!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEmily Mayfield posted a sweet snap posing with her husband at the side of the field during training camp. She wore a comfortable white T-shirt and light blue jeans, paired with white shoes. She styled her hair in a bun and wore sunglasses.Baker Mayfield's wife also shared a picture of their daughter wearing a black jersey with &quot;Mayfield 6&quot; printed on the back. In the last slide of the post, the NFL star posed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs and his son, Julius.Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily, shares their Lake Tahoe outingEarlier this month, before training camp, Baker Mayfield competed at the American Century Championship and spent some downtime with his family and friends in Lake Tahoe. His wife shared glimpses of their outing on her Instagram account.She posted several pictures on July 19 along with a caption describing the outing. She wrote:&quot;@acchampionship - one of the best weekends of the year &amp; never enough photos! ⛳️🛥️🍺&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe shared a group picture posing with her friends, followed by romantic snaps in which she shared a kiss with her husband. Mayfield wore a black T-shirt and gray shorts, while his wife wore a white dress.Baker Mayfield joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023 after spending a season with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022. He had a strong 2024 season with the Buccaneers, passing for 4,500 yards and crossing the 4,000-yard mark for the second straight year.It will be intriguing to see how things will unfold for him in the upcoming season, which is set to kick off against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 7.