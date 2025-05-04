Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, shared new pictures with her husband via Instagram on Saturday. The photos were taken at an American Express event. Brittany wore a long-sleeve brown coat dress with matching dark boots, styling her long blonde hair in loose waves.

Fans and friends quickly filled the comments with compliments. One of the comments came from Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily Wilkinson. She wrote,

“Loving your hair like this.”

This isn’t the first time they’ve shown support for each other online. Last year, Brittany dyed her hair red. Emily was one of the first to comment on that look, too.

In December 2023, Brittany also congratulated Emily and Mayfield after they announced they were expecting a baby.

NFL wives and girlfriends often use social media to cheer each other on. Brittany and Emily’s messages are an example of that.

Baker Mayfield opens up about marriage struggles and personal growth with wife Emily

Baker Mayfield has confirmed that he and his wife, Emily Wilkinson, went through marriage struggles. He spoke about it on the “Sports Spectrum” podcast over the weekend.

Mayfield said things got hard both on the field and at home. He admitted to having “hit rock bottom” and stepping back from football to look at the bigger picture.

He also shared that he and Emily were having trouble trying to have a baby.

"There's much more going on than the game of football, and for me to see that, I had to hit rock bottom, and that was it. It wasn't just football. It was in our marriage."

The couple got married in 2019. After a rough stretch, they later announced in December 2023 that they were expecting. Their daughter, Kova Jade, was born in April 2024. Mayfield also opened up about how he was hiding behind a mask during that time.

He said that only after things fell apart did he start to rebuild, through faith and personal growth.

Since then, things have turned around. Baker Mayfield helped the Buccaneers make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. He also signed a new three-year deal worth up to $100M, with $50M guaranteed.

