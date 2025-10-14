  • home icon
  Baker Mayfield's wife Emily drops honest review of Brittany Mahomes' custom denim jeans for Chiefs-Lions SNF

Baker Mayfield's wife Emily drops honest review of Brittany Mahomes' custom denim jeans for Chiefs-Lions SNF

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 14, 2025 16:17 GMT
Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield's wife Emily drops honest review of Brittany Mahomes' custom denim jeans for Chiefs-Lions SNF (image credits: IMAGN, instagram/emilywmayfield, brittanylynne)

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, rocked a bold game day look during Kansas City's Week 6 clash versus Detroit on Sunday.

She shared glimpses of her outfit on Instagram on Monday.

Brittany wore a white longsleeve top with a corset-style front. She paired it with light blue jeans, which featured a large graphic print celebrating the team. It had the word “Chiefs,” the number “15” and other team-inspired designs. Brittany complemented the outfit with white sneakers and carried a small red handbag.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily, was impressed.

"Pants are 🔥," Emily wrote.
Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife, Tavia Hunt, chimed in.

"This fit!!🔥," Tavia wrote.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @brittanylynne)

For the Sunday Night Football game, Brittany's outfit was from Dolce Glow by Isabel Alysa. Her hair was done by Laurabeth Cabott, while her makeup was by Bex Pichelmann. Brittany's look was styled by Margot Zamet, and the photos were taken by Sydney Schneider.

The Chiefs beat the Lions 30-17 at Arrowhead Stadium. Patrick had a big night with 257 passing yards, three touchdowns and 32 rushing yards. He also became the fastest player to reach 300 career touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce caught six passes for 78 yards. Kansas City did not punt and had no penalties.

The Lions were missing key players due to injuries, and the Chiefs ended their four-game win streak. The win improved Kansas City to 3-3 and silenced a lot of talk about its offense. Patrick looked sharp and was in control.

Brittany Mahomes labels Patrick Mahomes "100" for savage gesture at Lions DB Brian Branch

Patrick Mahomes had a bold moment during Sunday's Chiefs-Lions matchup.

Near the end of the first half, he ran for a five-yard touchdown, pushing past two Detroit defenders. As he reached the end zone, Lions defensive back Brian Branch gave him a slight shove, showing frustration. Mahomes spun around, slammed the ball to the ground and pointed at Branch.

His wife, Brittany Mahomes, reposted the NFL’s clip of it and expressed her full support for him.

“The ball spin 💯,” Brittany wrote on Instagram.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @brittanylynne)

Kansas City will be back in action on Sunday when they face the Las Vegas Raiders.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
