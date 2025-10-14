Baker Mayfield's wife Emily drops honest review of Brittany Mahomes' custom denim jeans for Chiefs-Lions SNF

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, rocked a bold game day look during Kansas City's Week 6 clash versus Detroit on Sunday.She shared glimpses of her outfit on Instagram on Monday.Brittany wore a white longsleeve top with a corset-style front. She paired it with light blue jeans, which featured a large graphic print celebrating the team. It had the word “Chiefs,” the number “15” and other team-inspired designs. Brittany complemented the outfit with white sneakers and carried a small red handbag.Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily, was impressed.&quot;Pants are 🔥,&quot; Emily wrote.Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife, Tavia Hunt, chimed in.&quot;This fit!!🔥,&quot; Tavia wrote.Source: (Via Instagram/ @brittanylynne)For the Sunday Night Football game, Brittany's outfit was from Dolce Glow by Isabel Alysa. Her hair was done by Laurabeth Cabott, while her makeup was by Bex Pichelmann. Brittany's look was styled by Margot Zamet, and the photos were taken by Sydney Schneider.The Chiefs beat the Lions 30-17 at Arrowhead Stadium. Patrick had a big night with 257 passing yards, three touchdowns and 32 rushing yards. He also became the fastest player to reach 300 career touchdowns.Meanwhile, Travis Kelce caught six passes for 78 yards. Kansas City did not punt and had no penalties.The Lions were missing key players due to injuries, and the Chiefs ended their four-game win streak. The win improved Kansas City to 3-3 and silenced a lot of talk about its offense. Patrick looked sharp and was in control.Also Read: Travis Kelce's fiancée Taylor Swift gets 100% real about loyal friends circle ft. Brittany MahomesBrittany Mahomes labels Patrick Mahomes &quot;100&quot; for savage gesture at Lions DB Brian BranchPatrick Mahomes had a bold moment during Sunday's Chiefs-Lions matchup.Near the end of the first half, he ran for a five-yard touchdown, pushing past two Detroit defenders. As he reached the end zone, Lions defensive back Brian Branch gave him a slight shove, showing frustration. Mahomes spun around, slammed the ball to the ground and pointed at Branch. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHis wife, Brittany Mahomes, reposted the NFL’s clip of it and expressed her full support for him.“The ball spin 💯,” Brittany wrote on Instagram.Source: (Via Instagram/ @brittanylynne)Kansas City will be back in action on Sunday when they face the Las Vegas Raiders.