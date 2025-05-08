Baker Mayfield's wife Emily hops on "To the mom's" Instagram trend ahead of Mother's Day

Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily Mayfield, has recharged her motherhood journey by sharing a few pictures on her social media account. The couple was blessed with a baby girl last year, and ahead of Mother's Day, she recapped the journey.

On Wednesday, Emily posted a collage on her Instagram, featuring four snaps of her baby bump. She shared a picture from a topless pre-maternity photoshoot. Then she also shared an ultrasound image of her baby, followed by another picture of her “newborn baby,” and then the “baby now.” She hopped on the popular Instagram trend and shared the snaps along with a caption that reads:

"To the moms"

Still from Baker Mayfield's wife Emily's Instagram story/@emilywmayfield

Emily and Baker Mayfield have been together since they first met back in 2017. Their love story moved forward at a quick pace, and just within a few months of their dating, they got engaged.

However, they did not hurry with the marriage. Their wedding was held in July 2019, and on April 9, 2024, they were blessed with a baby girl named Kova Jade Mayfield.

Baker Mayfield and Emily launch a $20,000 "Walk On Scholarship"

Baker Mayfield collaborated with his wife, Emily Mayfield, to launch an organization to help people in need. Their Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation has recently released a Walk On Scholarship for the student-athletes.

On Tuesday, they shared the details of the scholarship on the foundation's official Instagram, with the caption:

"We are excited to announce the Walk-On Scholarship presented by the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation! The Foundation looks forward to awarding two scholarships to walk-on student-athletes in hopes of easing the financial burden of college!"

The scholarship aims to provide $10,000 to two student-athletes to help them with their career. Students eligible for the scholarship can apply for it from the official website of the foundation.

Applicants must be legal citizens of the United States and must be registered varsity athletes. Additionally, the athletes should be receiving $5000 or less in athletic aid and should also maintain academic eligibility. The last date to apply is June 15, 2025.

