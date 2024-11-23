Baker Mayfield's wife Emily pens heartfelt note thanking Bucs QB for lightening "mental load"

Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily are one of the most popular NFL couples today. Having welcomed their daughter before the 2024 season kicked off, Emily has amassed over 224,000 followers on Instagram. While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB is relatively active on social media, Emily has kept everyone updated about their family.

Earlier this week, Emily shared a story thanking her husband for making sure to lighten her mental load. In her post, she thanked Baker for being so attentive and supportive, especially at home.

Baker Mayfield's wife Emily thanked the Bucs QB for his help at home [Image credit: @emilywaymayfield IG]

"I am so thankful to have a husband who tries to be very aware of where he can help. He comes home from a long day and immediately tries to lighten my load - wherever he sees it. But this video is dead on with the 'mental load' parts."

Emily's story was a reply to Cedrick Thompson Jr.'s story, who spoke about the challenges of solo parenting and the mental load it can bring. Emily agreed with his words, glad that she has Baker with her.

Baker Mayfield and Emily announced their pregnancy in December 2023 and welcomed their daughter, Kova Jade, in April.

Emily knew Baker Mayfield would be an amazing father

After announcing the pregnancy, Emily Mayfield hosted a Q&A session on Instagram to answer any questions their fans might have had. While narrating how she revealed the news, Emily also spoke about Baker being a girl dad.

Emily Mayfield answers questions about her pregnancy on IG [Image credit: @emilywmayfield IG]

I've always felt, from a young age, that being a mom was my calling. I just can't wait to raise her with Bake & see him as a dad. He's already such a softy... I think he'll be the best girl dad," Emily wrote.

In a press conference in December 2023, Baker Mayfield admitted to being in awe already.

"A girl dad. I'm going to be wrapped around her finger. Just completely screwed."

With a 4-6 record, the Bucs will be facing the New York Giants on November 24 for Sunday football.

