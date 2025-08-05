Baker Mayfield's wife Emily reacts as Buccaneers QB makes NFL's top 100 list 

Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily, reacted to her husband being named in the NFL's Top 100 Players list. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is ranked at No. 50, and his team shared the good news on their Instagram account.

Ad

His wife cheered for him on his big achievement and reshared the post on her Instagram story. She did not write any caption.

Baker Mayfield's wife Emily's post (Source: @emilywmayfield/Instagram)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It was an amazing season for Baker Mayfield in 2024. In his second year with the Buccaneers, he recorded 4,500 passing yards and 42 touchdowns. With that, his career total came to 24,832 passing yards.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Mayfield joined Tampa Bay in 2023, and in the first season, he recorded 4,044 passing yards. Before that, he played for the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams. However, he started his NFL journey with the Cleveland Browns after becoming the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft.

For the Buccaneers, it was also a decent season. After struggling before the bye week, they made a comeback in Week 12. They won six of the seven games after the bye week and wrapped up with a score of 10-7, qualifying for the playoffs.

Ad

However, they lost 23-20 against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Wild Card Round. They will start the new season against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 7.

Baker Mayfield's wife cheers on as couple’s foundation logo featured on Bubba Wallace’s car

Baker Mayfield started a nonprofit organization with his wife, Emily, in 2023. Per the foundation's website, they provide "scholarships and philanthropic opportunities to help others tackle life’s challenges."

Ad

Their foundation logo was included on Bubba Wallace’s car for last week’s race in Iowa. The foundation shared the news on Instagram with a caption:

"Spotted at the @iowaspeedway @bubbawallace and @23xiracing charged to a P6 finish with the “Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation” logo riding shotgun alongside @alltroo during yesterday’s race! No better way to share the mission than watching it fly by at full speed."

Ad

Emily Mayfield reshared it on her Instagram story as well:

Baker Mayfield's wife Emily's post (Source: @emilywmayfield/Instagram)

The Baker and Emily Mayfield Foundation is actively working for noble causes. In 2024, they have invested over $100,000 in childhood education and provided $25,000 in hurricane relief. Earlier this year, they announced a Walk-On Scholarship to benefit student-athletes by providing them with $10,000.

How do you think Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.