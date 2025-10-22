Baker Mayfield's wife Emily revisits first date experience with Bucs QB after rejecting him multiple times

Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily, opened up about their first date in an interview. She joined her husband in an ESPN interview ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 7 game against the Detroit Lions.

The Buccaneers quarterback recalled that he was rejected by Emily before their first date. One of their mutual friend helped them meet and after their first date, they realized they should get married.

"Patrick, of course, being a good friend, asked her if I could have her number," Mayfield said [Timestamp - 0:27]. "She said no. So, I went to Instagram, hit the follow button, no follow back. Hit the unfollow button, hit the follow again, and no follow back. Try to slide in the DMs, no response. This point, feeling pretty rejected. Finally, you [Emily] gave Patrick the 'okay, I can get your number'."

The couple met on a lunch date a day before the Rose Bowl and Baker surprised her by asking questions about her and her family.

"And so we uh had lunch and the entire time he was asking questions about me, about my family," Emily said [0:49]. "It was not the Baker show. And I was like, 'Okay.' And so afterwards, I uh went home and texted my mom and sister and I was like, 'Okay, I think I might marry this guy.'"

Baker Mayfield also said that after their first date, he told his friend that he might marry Emily. The couple met in 2017 and dated for six months before the NFL star proposed to her. They got married in July 2019.

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, reflects on personality traits she likes about the QB

In the same interview, Emily talked about her husband’s nature and the qualities she likes about him.

"I've always said it," Emily said (Timestamp 3:11). "Baker is not for everyone. He's a little polarizing on the field. He's kind of hard and harsh in certain circumstances, but he's such a softy, so I knew he'd be a good dad."

She reflected on the bond the QB shares with their daughter, Kova.

"But he has that little girl wrapped around his finger, and it's a very sweet dynamic they have," she added. "She loves her daddy."

They were blessed with a baby girl named Kova Jade Mayfield in 2024.

