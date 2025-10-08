  • home icon
  Baker Mayfield's wife Emily shares 1-word reaction to Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa's stunning Jags-inspired outfit

Baker Mayfield's wife Emily shares 1-word reaction to Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa's stunning Jags-inspired outfit

By Garima
Modified Oct 08, 2025 20:00 GMT
Baker Mayfield and Emily (L) Trevor Lawrence and Marissa (R) Image credit: Imagn

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars won 31-28 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, which also was the quarterback’s 26th birthday. His wife, Marissa, who has been with him since their high school days in Cartersville, was in the stands supporting him. According to the Instagram post she shared on Tuesday, Marissa wore leopard print pants paired with a black top to the game.

“MNF + a happy birthday boy 💙🏈Couldn’t be more proud of you 16. I love cheering you on!!” she captioned.
Emily Mayfield, wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, left a one-word comment:

“Damn🔥”
Emily's comment on @marissa_lawrence's Instagram post

Emily and Baker met in 2017, got engaged after six months of dating, and married in July 2019 in Malibu, California. They welcomed their daughter, Kova Jade Mayfield, in April 2024.

Marissa and Trevor, married since April 2021, welcomed their first child, daughter Shae Lynn Lawrence in January.

How did Trevor Lawrence’s Jaguars do against the Chiefs?

With less than half a minute left in the game, Trevor Lawrence led the Jacksonville Jaguars to a win with the final touchdown of the contest. After tripping over his teammate’s foot and falling backward, he scrambled back up, dodged defenders and ran it in for a 1-yard score. The play decided the win and capped off their comeback.

“What a crazy, crazy finish,” Lawrence said.
Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, had one last chance with around 16 seconds to go, but their final drive stalled, as Mahomes’ last throw was incomplete.

Lawrence threw for 221 yards and a touchdown while rushing for two more scores. He also led the team in rushing with 54 yards, despite two turnovers.

Devin Lloyd was also cornerstone to the game, as he intercepted Mahomes at the goal line and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown. Travis Hunter, who came out of the Colorado Buffaloes, also made an incredible 44-yard catch in the third quarter and a 12-yard gain earlier in the game.

Despite falling behind 14-0 early, the Jaguars turned the moment in their favor. The team will next face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at home.

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

