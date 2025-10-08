Baker Mayfield's wife Emily shares 1-word reaction to Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa's stunning Jags-inspired outfit

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars won 31-28 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, which also was the quarterback’s 26th birthday. His wife, Marissa, who has been with him since their high school days in Cartersville, was in the stands supporting him. According to the Instagram post she shared on Tuesday, Marissa wore leopard print pants paired with a black top to the game.“MNF + a happy birthday boy 💙🏈Couldn’t be more proud of you 16. I love cheering you on!!” she captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEmily Mayfield, wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, left a one-word comment:“Damn🔥”Emily's comment on @marissa_lawrence's Instagram postEmily and Baker met in 2017, got engaged after six months of dating, and married in July 2019 in Malibu, California. They welcomed their daughter, Kova Jade Mayfield, in April 2024.Marissa and Trevor, married since April 2021, welcomed their first child, daughter Shae Lynn Lawrence in January.Also Read: Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares Jaguars QB's special daddy-daughter bond 1 day after beating 49ers by 26-21How did Trevor Lawrence’s Jaguars do against the Chiefs?With less than half a minute left in the game, Trevor Lawrence led the Jacksonville Jaguars to a win with the final touchdown of the contest. After tripping over his teammate’s foot and falling backward, he scrambled back up, dodged defenders and ran it in for a 1-yard score. The play decided the win and capped off their comeback.“What a crazy, crazy finish,” Lawrence said.Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, had one last chance with around 16 seconds to go, but their final drive stalled, as Mahomes’ last throw was incomplete.Lawrence threw for 221 yards and a touchdown while rushing for two more scores. He also led the team in rushing with 54 yards, despite two turnovers.Devin Lloyd was also cornerstone to the game, as he intercepted Mahomes at the goal line and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown. Travis Hunter, who came out of the Colorado Buffaloes, also made an incredible 44-yard catch in the third quarter and a 12-yard gain earlier in the game.Despite falling behind 14-0 early, the Jaguars turned the moment in their favor. The team will next face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at home.