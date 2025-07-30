Baker Mayfield's wife Emily shares 5-word reaction to Liam Neeson's first public appearance with GF Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson has been in the headlines recently for his relationship with Liam Neeson. During the premiere of their latest movie, &quot;Naked Gun,&quot; Neeson and Anderson shared PDA moments while posing for the camera on the red carpet. People magazine confirmed the couple's romance on Tuesday.It was celebrated by his fans, including Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily. She dropped a wholesome five-word message on Wednesday while reacting to Neeson and Anderson's romance. Emily shared an Instagram post from Complex Pop featuring the news on her story.&quot;I love this so much,&quot; Emily wrote.Baker Mayfield's wife Emily share reaction to Liam Neeson's relationship update (Image Credit: Emily/IG)It was an unnamed source reportedly close to the couple who confirmed to People that they have been dating. The source added that they are going through the early stages of a relationship.&quot;It's a budding romance in the early stages,&quot; the source said on Tuesday, via People. &quot;It's sincere, and it's clear they're smitten with each other. (They are) enjoying each other's company.&quot;Baker Mayfield's wife Emily celebrated Bucs QB's major NFL milestone ahead of 2025 seasonThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training camp started last week, and Baker Mayfield entered in his eighth NFL season. The quarterback's wife, Emily, decided to celebrate his career milestone with a special tribute on Instagram on Sunday. Emily's post included pictures of her and their daughter, Kova Jade, and Mayfield from training camp.&quot;Excited for year 8!&quot; Emily wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMayfield was the No. 1 pick in 2018. He was drafted by the Cleveland Browns and stayed with the franchise until 2021. Mayfield signed a four-year contract worth $32,682,980.After the Browns, Mayfield played half of the 2022 season with the Carolina Panthers before joining the LA Rams in December that year. Three months later, Mayfield signed a one-year $4 million contract with the Buccaneers, which included a signing bonus of $2,875,000.He helped Tampa Bay achieve great success, leading to his first massive contract with the franchise. In March 2024, Mayfield signed a $100 million deal, which came with a signing bonus of $28,875,000 and an average annual salary of $33,333,333.