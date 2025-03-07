Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily witnesses dramatic SpaceX Starship explosion during test launch

What started as a normal rocket test quickly turned into a shocking event, and Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily saw it all happen. She was one of the people watching SpaceX’s latest Starship test flight, which ended in a huge explosion just minutes after taking off.

For Emily Mayfield, it was an unbelievable moment. She shared her reaction on Instagram, writing:

"Just watched Starship 8 explode."

She later posted a video of the fiery scene and gave her followers a close-up view of the event.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @emilywmayfield)

The unmanned rocket was launched from SpaceX’s base in Texas and started off fine. However, 10 minutes later, the rocket lost control and exploded in the air. Consequently, pieces of it flew mid-air.

The blast was so big that it even caused trouble for airplanes in Florida. Right now, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is looking into what happened.

Even though this test failed, SpaceX is not giving up. Led by Elon Musk, the company is still focused on its big goal.

Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily is in love with her new-found motherhood

Emily Mayfield is enjoying every moment of being a mother. On Feb. 21, she shared her happiness on Instagram by posting two sweet pictures of her husband playing with their newborn daughter. She captioned the post:

“How is this my life?🙏🥰”

Emily and Baker met in 2017 through a mutual friend. At first, Mrs. Mayfield thought that the NFL QB was "the typical playboy athlete."

However, her notion changed when he ended up asking about her future plans on their first date. Eventually, they quickly hit it off.

"We haven't really been apart since," she told Brides. "It was love at first sight!"

Emily and Baker got engaged after just six months of dating. Finally, the NFL power couple tied the knot in 2019 in Malibu, California.

Four years later, Emily shared the pregnancy news on Instagram on Dec. 4, 2023.

"We’ve been hiding a little something……..🤫👀. But we are THRILLED to share that baby girl Mayfield will be joining our crazy crew in early April 2024!" read the caption.

Alongside, there were photos of her from the maternity shoot holding the USG scan, featuring the Bucs QB.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Kova Jade Mayfield, in April 2024.

Currently, Baker Mayfield and his wife are enjoying life as a family of four, including their beloved dog, Fergus.

