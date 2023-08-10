Baker Mayfield set to be given Buccaneers’ QB1 role in Week 1 ahead of Kyle Trask: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting quarterback battle doesn't seem to show a winner one way or the other right now as the training camp grind is now being felt by Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask.

As the Buccaneers gear up to begin the first of three preseason games, many wonder just who will start.

There have been a few rumblings that Baker Mayfield hasn't looked the best in training camp, while others say differently, and for Ira Kaufman, a Buccaneers reporter, he has given an update on the quarterback battle.

Kaufman said on his podcast that it will be Mayfield getting first crack come Week 1:

“About this Trask and Mayfield competition, I was told pointedly and without much doubt, Mayfield’s going to be the starter in Minneapolis,” Kaufman said. “That’s what I was told. With all due respect to Trask, who has had a good training camp and Mayfield’s struggled a bit, Mayfield’s getting the ball in Minneapolis."

It will be interesting to see how things play out in the preseason for the Buccaneers if Baker Mayfield is to be the starter in Week 1. Tampa Bay likely will not put him in harm's way during the preseason.

Good move for Buccaneers to start Baker Mayfield in Week 1?

Mayfield at Buccaneers training camp

Starting Baker Mayfield in Week 1 could be a good move, depending on what way fans look at it. On one hand, Baker is a known commodity in the NFL. He will make some throws and can command the offense, but for the most part, his ceiling is known.

For Trask, the Buccaneers haven't seen him in a proper NFL game environment for a prolonged period. The general thought is that it is easier to go from Baker Mayfield to Trask if things start sideways with Mayfield, than the other way around.

There are a host of weapons for both quarterbacks to utilize with receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin leading the charge, which is something that Mayfield hasn't had in years as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Time will be the ultimate test to see if Mayfield is the guy, but as some have said, don't discount Trask being involved at some stage during the year if things go south with Baker.

