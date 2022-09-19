Baker Mayfield spotted on date night with wife ahead of make-or-break tie against Giants

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily enjoyed a date night prior to Carolina's crunch clash with the New York Giants. The pair were spotted at Merchant and Trade, a rooftop lounge in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The couple has been married since 2019 and seem to be adjusting to life in a new city after Mayfield was traded to the Panthers this offseason. The 27-year-old has called Cleveland home since he was drafted in 2018 and now finds himself with the Panthers.

The Mayfields seem to have had themselves a good time at the rooftop bar as Emily posted about the views via her Instagram.

Emily posted on date night with Mayfield.

Mayfield's Panthers lose to Giants

Carolina Panthers v New York Giants

Unfortunately for the Panthers, they succumbed to Daniel Jones and the New York Giants on Sunday, 19-16. The former Browns star was a little off, completing just 14 of his 25 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 35 yards on his carries.

D.J. Moore was Carolina's best receiver on the day, catching three passes for 43 yards. Superstar running back Christian McCaffrey produced a sensational game, rushing for 102 yards on 15 carries.

The Panthers had more total yards, but lost most of the other key stats. The Giants had 16 more plays and went at 2/12 on third downs and lost their time possession stat by over 11 minutes as the Giants dominated.

Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey rushed for over 100 yards in the loss.

Carolina went in with a chance of winning in Week 1 against the Browns, but lost on a last second field goal and on Sunday, they were beaten by just three points.

It is not all doom and gloom for the Panthers as they very easily could have been 2-0 instead of 0-2. But that is football.

While the season hasn't gotten off to the best of starts, it does seem that the 27-year-old and his wife are getting used to their new city and are happily settling into their lives at the moment.

