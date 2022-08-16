"Steal of the century" - Skip Bayless claims Baker Mayfield will prove to be a raging success for the Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have struggled to find their franchise quarterback. Cam Newton left the team a few seasons ago after not re-signing him in free agency.

Two offseasons later, they acquired former number-one overall pick, Baker Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns. This took place after the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.

It came as a surpise that the Browns elected to move on from Mayfield this offseason. He, however, went to a team that doesn't have their franchise quarterback.

Sports analyst Skip Bayless thinks Mayfield will have a lot of success with the Panthers.

Bayless said:

"I'm going to restate my case. Baker Mayfield. It will will turn back into the steal of the century. He will be the biggest free agent bargain ever because of what you saw the other night on full display. You saw 2020 Baker Mayfield. You saw healthy Baker Mayfield.

"His velocity was 50% better than any game I saw last year after he tore his labrum and fractured his left shoulder, both of which are now, I assume, fully fixed and repaired and 100% healthy because Baker, you could just see the other night, was back to the old Baker."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless UNDISPUTED @undisputed



“If Matt Rhule wants to save his job, he’ll wake up, wise up and do the right thing, which is to clearly start Baker in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.” @RealSkipBayless calls for the Panthers to start Baker Mayfield:“If Matt Rhule wants to save his job, he’ll wake up, wise up and do the right thing, which is to clearly start Baker in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.” .@RealSkipBayless calls for the Panthers to start Baker Mayfield:“If Matt Rhule wants to save his job, he’ll wake up, wise up and do the right thing, which is to clearly start Baker in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.” https://t.co/CLNz5UzNfC Baker Mayfield is back to being Baker Mayfield. Sam Darnold puts me to sleep, he is a bust. Baker will turn back into the steal of the century. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 twitter.com/undisputed/sta… Baker Mayfield is back to being Baker Mayfield. Sam Darnold puts me to sleep, he is a bust. Baker will turn back into the steal of the century. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 twitter.com/undisputed/sta…

Bayless added that Mayfield is much better than Sam Darnold, who's in the loop for the QB position in Carolina with Baker. Bayless also stated that Baker will light it up against the Browns in week one.

Bayless added:

"Baker Mayfield has so much more energy, so much more intensity, so much more edge, so much more juice, so much more voltage than Sam Darnold. Sam Darnold just puts me to sleep. Sam Darnold is a bust. Baker Mayfield is living up, and he will continue to live up to being the first pick in the draft.

"And if Matt Rule wants to save his job, which is on the line after two seasons of going five and 11 and five and 12, he will wake up. He will wise up, and he will do the right thing, which is clearly to start Baker Mayfield in week one against the Cleveland Browns because Baker Mayfield will light up whoever the quarterback is, and we're pretty sure it's going to be Jacoby Brissett."

Baker Mayfield had solid pre-season debut with the Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers v Washington Commanders

Mayfield got his first action as a Panther this past Saturday versus the Washington Commanders.

PFF @PFF



Baker Mayfield:

4/7

45 yards

0 TDs



Sam Darnold:

2/3

16 yards

1 TD Panthers QBs vs Washington:Baker Mayfield:4/745 yards0 TDsSam Darnold:2/316 yards1 TD Panthers QBs vs Washington:Baker Mayfield: 🔹 4/7 🔹 45 yards🔹 0 TDsSam Darnold:🔹 2/3🔹 16 yards🔹 1 TD https://t.co/u5iUGUdycP

He finished his debut 4-7 for 45 yards and looked solid. Darnold finished 2-3 for 16 yards and a touchdown. Mayfield started for the first game of the pre-season, and will likely start the second game as well.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Undisputed and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe