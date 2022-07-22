“The people here may not know what they are doing” - NFL analyst slams Carolina Panthers amid quarterback carousel

The quarterback carousel seems almost over this off-season as Baker Mayfield was recently traded to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

The disgruntled Browns quarterback requested a trade from the team when they acquired Houston Texans All-Pro Deshaun Watson.

NFL analyst Roger Sherman spoke about the Panthers management and their lack of success with recent quarterbacks on the Ringer NFL podcast.

Sherman said:

"Since Matt Rhule took over. They cut Cam, they signed Teddy, they traded away Teddy, they paid a lot of money they ate a lot of cap to trade them away, that they brought in saved, startled and immediately started paying him a lot. Then they had to bring back cam. When you lay it all out it just gives the impression that the people here may not know what they are doing. "

Teddy Bridgewater signed a three-year, $63 million contract on March 26, 2020. He was released after one season with the team going 5-10 and throwing 15 touchdowns compared to 10 intercpetions.

On April 5, 2021, Darnold was traded to Carolina in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round pick and second- and fourth-round picks in 2022. Darnold went 4-7 as the starter last year and threw 9 touchdowns to 13 interceptions. He did add a career-high 222 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns.

The Panthers signed former quarterback Cam Newton after Darnold went down with injuries last season. He had an awful second-stint with Carolina. Newton went 0-5 as the starter, throwing 4 touchdowns to 5 interceptions. Carolina has no plans to bring him back this season.

They also signed PJ Walker in 2020, who shined in the XFL but he's only started two games for the Panthers since joining the team. He went 2-0 but only threw for 2 touchdowns with 8 interceptions.

Mayfield will now be the newest quarterback added to Carolina.

Baker Mayfield will most likely be the starter for the Carolina Panthers this season

With Mayfield joining the Panthers, he joins the likes of Sam Darnold, PJ Walker, and rookie Matt Corral.

While the job won't be given to Mayfield, one can imagine Mayfield will be the starting quarterback. He's the best quarterback on their roster, has the most career wins, and has won a playoff game in his career.

