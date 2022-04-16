"If I'm the Clippers, I wouldn't trade Paul George for LeBron" - Bill Simmons suggests interesting trade idea for LA Clippers to acquire LeBron James

Bill Simmons has suggested how the LA Clippers could acquire LA Lakers legend LeBron James.

The Lakers are heading into a very interesting and important offseason after a very disappointing season. James will be entering the final year of his contract, while the Lakers need to overhaul their roster and find a new coach.

On The Bill Simmons Podcast on The Ringer, Simmons suggested a crazy trade idea involving James, the Lakers and the Clippers. The Ringer CEO noted that if he were the Clippers, he would try to acquire "The King" from their crosstown rivals, saying:

"If I'm the Clippers, I wouldn't trade Paul George for LeBron, as crazy as that sounds. LeBron's going to be in his 20th year next year. He's on the last year of his deal. I have no idea if he's going to stay versus Paul George I have under contract, and he's really good."

Bill Simmons pointed out that he would prefer to trade Kawhi Leonard for LeBron James. Simmons noted that Leonard's injury history is enough to even out James' age. However, Leonard still has a massive contract, while James has a year left on his deal.

"You have Kawhi, who has just missed a ton of games. I think if you're them, maybe that's a chance to reduce the risk of the Kawhi contract and roll the dice with LeBron," Simmons said.

It should be pointed out that the Lakers have not made James available for trade this offseason. James is eligible to sign a two-year extension starting Aug. 4, but his next move remains to be seen. "The King" has already hinted at playing alongside Steph Curry, as well as returning home to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Will LeBron James sign an extension with LA Lakers?

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James is set to earn $44 million in the final season of his contract with the LA Lakers. James is eligible to sign a massive two-year, $97.1 million extension starting Aug. 4. However, will "The King" sign the extension and stay in Hollywood?

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, James is considering playing out his current contract with the Lakers. If he signs the extension, he'll be tied up to LA till the 2024-25 NBA season. His son Bronny James is expected to be drafted in 2024, and James has made it clear he wants to play with his son in what would be the final season of his career.

In his exit interview, James briefly talked about his looming extension with the Lakers. The four-time NBA champion said that they cannot talk about the deal because of the CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement), which is why he's only eligible to sign the extension on Aug. 4.

"I know what's out there. But we can't even, myself and Rich (Paul), can't even begin to talk with Rob (Pelinka), or the front office at all, because of the collective bargaining agreement. So when we get to that point, we'll see," James said.

