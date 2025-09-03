"He’s probably the cheapest guy I know" - Baker Mayfield takes a jab at Luke Goedeke after Bucs RT's $90,000,000 contract

Luke Goedeke will remain a Tampa Bay Buccaneer in the long term.On Wednesday, the defending NFC South champions announced that they had extended their starting right tackle for four years and $90 million. The decision aligns him with his left-side counterpart Tristan Wirfs, who had signed a five-year, $141-million extension during the 2024 offseason.Quarterback Baker Mayfield congratulated him in a presser:&quot;He's an unbelievable tackle, and he's a guy that sets the tone for our team. He's one of those guys that will not stop until (either) the whistle is blown or somebody pulls him off. So it's great to have a guy like that in the room, and he deserves that.&quot;However, he also joked about Goedeke's frugality - something that the tackle embraced in his own media availability:“Hopefully, he can pay off the loan for his window tint he got. He’s probably the cheapest guy I know.”Continuing further, Goedeke also admitted to staging &quot;coups&quot; to avoid having to pay his fellow linemen's fines:&quot;That’s strictly because there’s a lot of bias, and I felt shackled to the fine board. There’s bias towards me where I’m racking up these unnecessary fines, whereas other guys are not getting fined.&quot;Luke Goedeke reflects on how positional change has advanced his careerThere is one interesting factoid about Luke Goedeke: he did not start his career as a right tackle. Instead, he was initially a left guard and admittedly struggled, even being benched at certain points.His debut coincided with Tom Brady's final season, and the Buccaneers went 8-9 - the only time the legendary quarterback had a losing record as a starter.Then, 2023 happened.Brady retired, and Baker Mayfield took his place. The Buccaneers also drafted another guard in Cody Mauch, which eventually allowed Goedeke to move to the outside.And he thrived. The team went 9-8 and won another division title. Then they went 10-7 in 2024. In the same media availability, he said:&quot;One of the big takeaways that I learned from that was that God always has a plan for you and whether you lose a rep, it was meant to happen, and you learned something from it. I took an approach that way and started elevating my game from there.&quot;He also reflected on his friendship with Tristan Wirfs and how it has shaped his career:&quot;He means the world to me. Heck, if he didn't switch to left tackle, I do not know where I would be today. I may be on a different team or still be at left guard. Very thankful for him... I love Tristan to death.&quot;The Buccaneers begin their 2025 season at the Atlanta Falcons on September 7. Kickoff is at 1 pm on Fox.