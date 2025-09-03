  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "He’s probably the cheapest guy I know" - Baker Mayfield takes a jab at Luke Goedeke after Bucs RT's $90,000,000 contract

"He’s probably the cheapest guy I know" - Baker Mayfield takes a jab at Luke Goedeke after Bucs RT's $90,000,000 contract

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 03, 2025 23:31 GMT
Bakee Mayfield reacts to Luke Goedeke
Bakee Mayfield reacts to Luke Goedeke's new contract - via Getty/CMS

Luke Goedeke will remain a Tampa Bay Buccaneer in the long term.

Ad

On Wednesday, the defending NFC South champions announced that they had extended their starting right tackle for four years and $90 million. The decision aligns him with his left-side counterpart Tristan Wirfs, who had signed a five-year, $141-million extension during the 2024 offseason.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield congratulated him in a presser:

"He's an unbelievable tackle, and he's a guy that sets the tone for our team. He's one of those guys that will not stop until (either) the whistle is blown or somebody pulls him off. So it's great to have a guy like that in the room, and he deserves that."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

However, he also joked about Goedeke's frugality - something that the tackle embraced in his own media availability:

“Hopefully, he can pay off the loan for his window tint he got. He’s probably the cheapest guy I know.”

Continuing further, Goedeke also admitted to staging "coups" to avoid having to pay his fellow linemen's fines:

"That’s strictly because there’s a lot of bias, and I felt shackled to the fine board. There’s bias towards me where I’m racking up these unnecessary fines, whereas other guys are not getting fined."
Ad
Ad

Luke Goedeke reflects on how positional change has advanced his career

There is one interesting factoid about Luke Goedeke: he did not start his career as a right tackle. Instead, he was initially a left guard and admittedly struggled, even being benched at certain points.

His debut coincided with Tom Brady's final season, and the Buccaneers went 8-9 - the only time the legendary quarterback had a losing record as a starter.Then, 2023 happened.

Ad

Brady retired, and Baker Mayfield took his place. The Buccaneers also drafted another guard in Cody Mauch, which eventually allowed Goedeke to move to the outside.

And he thrived. The team went 9-8 and won another division title. Then they went 10-7 in 2024. In the same media availability, he said:

"One of the big takeaways that I learned from that was that God always has a plan for you and whether you lose a rep, it was meant to happen, and you learned something from it. I took an approach that way and started elevating my game from there."
Ad

He also reflected on his friendship with Tristan Wirfs and how it has shaped his career:

"He means the world to me. Heck, if he didn't switch to left tackle, I do not know where I would be today. I may be on a different team or still be at left guard. Very thankful for him... I love Tristan to death."

The Buccaneers begin their 2025 season at the Atlanta Falcons on September 7. Kickoff is at 1 pm on Fox.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications