Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily enjoy sweet family moment dancing to Miley Cyrus' song with baby Kova Jade

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is enjoying his offseason break with family and friends. An NFL fan account named "Pop Strom" shared a clip on X on Monday, capturing adorable moments between Mayfield’s wife, Emily, and their daughter, Kova Jade, while partying on a yacht. Pop Strom posted this caption:

"Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily share a heartwarming moment dancing to Miley Cyrus with baby Kova Jade—pure family bliss!"

The clip shows Mayfield and Emily, with their child in her arms, dancing to a song by Miley Cyrus as the couple is surrounded by other NFL athletes and their partners.

Brooke Miranda, wife of Miami Dolphins defensive end Quinton Bell, originally shared the clip on her IG story on Friday, writing "Offseason vibes" while tagging other members of the yacht party. The clip was later shared by Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s wife, Annah Gore.

The private yacht party on the Florida beach was a perfect getaway for Mayfield and Tagovailoa after their mixed performances in the previous season. However, the Dolphins QB found himself in the spotlight as the video went viral.

The clip showed Tagovailoa with a dad bod as he danced at the party while enjoying his beer. It raised eyebrows as fans started questioning the QB’s fitness during the offseason.

Both Tagovailoa and Mayfield have been under scrutiny from fans over their physical appearances. However, some fans also showed support, urging others to let the football stars enjoy their break.

While the Dolphins failed to qualify for the playoffs, the Bucs couldn’t get past the wild-card stage. Hence, both Mayfield and Tagovailoa have been spending time with their families since early January.

Baker Mayfield travels with his daughter Kova Jade

The couple welcomed their first child, Kova Jade, in April last year, making this their first postseason trip with their baby daughter. In January, they traveled for a beach vacation. Emily shared a photo of Mayfield holding Kova Jade in his arms and wrote:

"My favorite travel buddies."

She later posted a picture on her IG of them dressed casually while standing on a wooden platform in their joggers. Kova Jade also accompanied her parents to the yacht party.

