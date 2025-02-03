Baker Mayfield's wife Emily shares QB's wholesome father-daughter moment post Pro Bowl

Baker Mayfield is enjoying the simple joys of being a dad amidst the Tampa Bay Buccaneers's offseason. On Monday, his wife, Emily, took to Instagram to give NFL fans a peek into their cozy home life with a short clip of the quarterback soaking up some precious moments with his baby daughter, Kova Jade.

In the IG Story, Mayfield sprawled on a couch while Kova sat happily on his stomach. In one photo, baby Kova reached out for her dad’s face joyfully, and Mayfield played along.

Indeed, it was a sweet and happy moment.

"Baker Mayfield X Kova Jade Snuggles," read the overlay on Emily Mayfield's IG Story.

Baker's wife Emily shares QB's wholesome father-daughter moment post-Pro Bowl (Credits: IG/Emily Mayfield)

Baker and Emily Mayfield welcomed their daughter on Apr. 9, 2024, after announcing their pregnancy on Dec. 4, 2023.

Baker Mayfield's wife posted glimpses from Florida during Pro Bowl weekend

Four days before the 2025 Pro Bowl, Emily Mayfield shared a family photo on Instagram featuring the Bucs's QB and their newborn daughter, Kova Jade.

In the picture, the Mayfield family kept it comfortable and casual.

"Just missing Ferg man," read the caption.

Ferg, mentioned in the caption, is their beloved dog Furgus whom the NFL QB adopted.

Baker Mayfield's wife called their daughter a lucky charm for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a strong start to the 2024 season in Week 1, defeating the Washington Commanders 37-20.

Baker Mayfield led the offense. He completed 24 of 30 passes for 289 yards. Additionally, he threw four touchdown passes — two to Mike Evans and one each to Chris Godwin and rookie Jalen McMillan

The Buccaneers started the season 1-0 for the fourth consecutive year.

On getting excited about the Bucs' prospects this season, Baker's wife, Emily, took to Instagram and called their daughter a "lucky charm."

"Week 1. 1-0 with our new lucky charm," Emily wrote.

Emily Mayfield's post for her daughter. (Credits: IG/ @emilywmayfield)

However, after losing to the Commanders, Tampa Bay was eliminated from the playoffs in the Wild Card round.

Worse, despite a strong season and winning the NFC South for the fourth consecutive year, the Bucs couldn't advance further in the playoffs.

