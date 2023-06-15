Earlier in the offseason, Baker Mayfield signed a one-year $4 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is competing with Kyle Trask to become the franchise's starting quarterback, in what will be a make-or-break season for him in the NFL.

After getting released by the Carolina Panthers last season, Mayfield did impress during his time with the Los Angeles Rams. Moreover, a source close to Sportskeeda has stated that the former first-overall pick is in pole position to win the starting job for the Buccaneers.

Here's what the source told Sportskeeda's Reggie Roberts:

“He is working his ass off to make the most of this opportunity,” the source told Sportskeeda. "Tampa Bay has great weapons on offense and the new offense is tailor-made for Mayfield’s skill set, It features lots of roll outs, throws on the run, waggles, run/pass options - all the things that Baker does well. If he stays healthy, it could be a big year for him.”

"Baker is a pro’s pro “ the source said. “He’s been a leader in the building, he has been a leader on the practice field and he has been all over town hanging out with his teammates."

"He has been to Rays and Lightning games with teammates and has also attended and supported key charity events hosted by teammates. Guys on this team love Baker. He’s working hard to be the opening day starter both on and off the field.”

Dave Canales, the new offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, could play a huge role in Baker Mayfield's success. Canales previously worked with the Seattle Seahawks and was instrumental in Geno Smith's success last season.

The former Cleveland Browns quarterback is working hard both on and off the field to become the franchise's leader, and it will be interesting to see if he can fill the void left by Tom Brady.

Baker Mayfield will be motivated to prove everyone wrong

Baker Mayfield: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks

Baker Mayfield has already been written off by many, and he is considered a backup quarterback in the NFL. However, that is not how Mayfield sees himself as he attempts to make a remarkable comeback.

Sean McVay's system in Los Angeles was well suited to him, and it demonstrated that he could play well under a good coach or offensive coordinator. As a result, Dave Canales could assist Mayfield in orchestrating the best offense for him.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles hasn't confirmed anything about who will be the starting quarterback of the franchise, but Baker Mayfield appears to be the man for the job.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Sportskeeda.

