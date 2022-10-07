“I don't know if Baker's going to ever start a game in the NFL again.” - Do-or-die game for Panthers QB's career, claims NFL analyst

Not too long ago, Baker Mayfield was poised to breakout as the next big quarterback in the NFL. Instead, he is now playing for his job and even potentially his career. That is at least how one NFL analyst described the quarterback's predicament.

Here's how NFL analyst Kyle Brandt put it while speaking on Kyle Brandt's Basement:

"If Baker loses this game this weekend, they're playing San Francisco. That's as good of a defense in the league and if they lose this game and especially if they lose it bad, I don't know if Baker's going to ever start a game in the NFL again."

Baker Mayfield's sticky situation

In 2020, the quarterback was seen as the savior of a franchise that had done as little winning as any team in decades. After going 11-5 and winning a playoff game, the quarterback returned to an injury-plagued season in 2021 in which he went 6-8. With expectations sky-high for the organization, the team decided to skip patience and pursue Deshaun Watson.

Watson decided to join the team and the team's franchise quarterback was suddenly stuck in purgatory. After a long wait, the Panthers eventually brought him on board. Now at the end of a month of games, the quarterback is 1-3 after throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Baker Mayfield took a $3.5M pay cut to join Panthers. Looks like a mistake



Mayfield is the least efficient QB in the NFL. He's ranked 33rd of 33 qualifying QBs in expected points added per play and ranks 32nd in completion % over expected. And this year, there's no injury excuse Baker Mayfield took a $3.5M pay cut to join Panthers. Looks like a mistakeMayfield is the least efficient QB in the NFL. He's ranked 33rd of 33 qualifying QBs in expected points added per play and ranks 32nd in completion % over expected. And this year, there's no injury excuse https://t.co/uw1FVDFjL9

Mayfield will take on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday and the pressure is on for the quarterback to deliver what many would call an upset. The 49ers are tied with the Buffalo Bills as having the best defense in the league in terms of yards allowed per game on average. Even the head coach expressed some level of hesitancy about who the starting quarterback is.

Matt Rhule: "I think Baker's our quarterback. We have to continue to find ways to help him."

Also says Sam Darnold is not yet cleared to play from the preseason ankle injury.



Also says Sam Darnold is not yet cleared to play from the preseason ankle injury. Matt Rhule: "I think Baker's our quarterback. We have to continue to find ways to help him."Also says Sam Darnold is not yet cleared to play from the preseason ankle injury.

Panthers fans are bracing for the worst as their quarterback has only completed 54.7 percent of his passes for 747 yards. At his current rate, the quarterback might not break 3000 yards of passing this year. However, a breakout game would change a lot for the quarterback overnight in the eyes of many. Will Baker Mayfield deliver?

