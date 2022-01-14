"He's going to be on his yacht celebrating somewhere" - Skip Bayless knows Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' plans 

Dallas Cowboys longtime owner Jerry Jones is looking for a fourth Super Bowl as an owner this season. Yet sports commentator Skip Bayless mentioned, on an episode of the Fox Sports One show Undisputed, what Jones would do, should Dallas be eliminated from the playoffs.

Bayless said the owner would be partying if his Cowboys were to lose:

“Okay, but most people who say Super Bowl or bust, they're going to bust if they lose their first playoff game, where they're going to be deeply depressed. Where they're gonna feel like ending it all. Because we struck out here. Not at all. And you listen, if Jerry loses his playoff game. Two days later, he's going to be on his yacht celebrating somewhere, celebrating a great season in which they won the East."

For the last 33 years, he has been the owner and the de facto general manager of the Cowboys. In that time, they have won the NFC East division 11 times, including this season.

Dallas won the division for five consecutive years (1992-1996) and has 18 winning seasons with five non-losing seasons. The Cowboys went 12-5 this year, their 14th year with 10 or more wins.

Their last year of double-digit wins came in 2008 when they had a record of 10-6, losing in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Rams with a score of 30-22.

They got past the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 24-22 in the Wild Card round. This season, Dallas will host the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

The two teams have faced each other seven times in the playoffs, and the Cowboys have won five of those seven meetings. The 49ers and Cowboys played in three straight NFC Championship games (1993-1995) under Jones’ ownership. For Jerry, it's about capturing another Super Bowl.

Super Bowls under Jerry Jones

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

The owner and de facto general manager won his first Super Bowl in the 1992 season, defeating the Buffalo Bills with a score of 52-17. In a rematch from last year’s Super Bowl, Dallas faced Buffalo, winning with a score of 30-13 in the 1993 season.

After losing to the 49ers in the 1994 NFC Championship game, the Cowboys made it back to the Super Bowl in 1995. They won their third Super Bowl title in four years, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 27-17. Dallas has not been back to the Super Bowl since then.

Will Jerry be celebrating another Super Bowl this season or winning the NFC East, as Bayless alluded to?

