"Bears fans are missing him right now": NFL world reacts as Mitch Trubisky shines during first half of Bills vs Giants preseason game

Buffalo quarterback Mitch Trubisky reminded fans on Saturday why he once earned Pro Bowl honors. He delivered a sharp first half in Saturday’s preseason matchup against the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium.Starting in place of Josh Allen, who did not suit up, Trubisky went 9-of-13 for 138 yards and a touchdown, posting a passer rating of 129.6 in the first half, according to ESPN.The veteran not only avoided both sacks and interceptions, but also had the Bills in several scoring opportunities during those first two quarters.The moment that stole the spotlight came with four seconds left in the first half. Trubisky uncorked a 58-yard strike to Tyrell Shavers, setting Buffalo up inside the Giants’ 10-yard line. Instead of taking one more shot at the end zone, the Bills opted for a Ray Davis field goal attempt.The performance sparked reactions from users in X.&quot;I bet Bears fans are missing Mitch right now,&quot; said one user. The comment referenced his 2018 Pro Bowl season when he guided Chicago to an 11-3 record and playoff berth.Woodward Sports Network @woodwardsportsLINKI bet Bears fans are missing Mitch right now…&quot;58 yards of pure fireworks,&quot; added another user.&quot;Launched that thing,&quot; wrote another.More fan reactions poured in.&quot;Watching this gimme goosebumps,&quot; said one user.&quot;Got me rollin rollin,&quot; added another user.&quot;Man, Trubisky is immaculate with his throws!!!&quot; wrote another.Buffalo trailed 16-10 at halftime, but Trubisky’s performance dominated online discussion.Coaching staff endorsements support Mitch Trubisky's backup competitionSyndication: USA TODAY - Source: ImagnThe game also marked another chapter in Mitch Trubisky’s competition with Mike White for the backup role behind Josh Allen.Trubisky entered the offseason with the inside track after appearing in nine games last year and completing 19 of 26 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns.Before the game, head coach Sean McDermott spoke highly of Trubisky’s poise and resilience.&quot;The thing I love about Mitch is he's mobile. He's played varsity snaps,&quot; McDermott told reporters. &quot;I have a lot of trust in Mitch, a lot of belief in him. He's faced a ton of adversity already in his career, in his journey, and he remains steadfast in his belief in himself.&quot;Trubisky now sits at 31-26 as an NFL starter with 74 touchdown passes and 48 interceptions, along with 13 rushing scores. Saturday’s outing, marked by efficient passing and a deep-ball highlight, showed why the Bills continue to value his experience and why his arm strength can still get fans talking.