Bears HC Ben Johnson compares WR room to basketball team

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson broke down the characteristics he's looking for in his wide receiver room. The former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator is taking on a new challenge with the Bears and has outlined what he wants to achieve with the squad.

During his participation at the NFL Annual Meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, Johnson talked about roster construction with reporters, explaining that he wants to have alternatives at the WR position.

“You don’t want five 6’4” guys necessarily in the receiver room," Johnson said. "You want more of a basketball team where you got the point guard, you got the power forward, you have a wealth of different skill sets that you can look and call upon whether you're at the field or whatever situation arises."

The Chicago Bears entered the 2024 NFL season with renewed expectations after they drafted Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick. Matt Eberflus couldn't connect with the team and was fired mid-season.

Shane Waldron wasn't the answer either and now Ben Johnson carries high expectations after making the Detroit Lions a fun and effective team on offense.

The Bears have a high ceiling, but they've been unable to unlock their potential. Johnson's arrival should excite fans, especially because of the things he can achieve with Caleb Williams.

Matt LaFleur responds to Ben Johnson's cheeky dig

Ben Johnson is making some noise around the NFC North already. The former Detroit Lions coordinator turned some heads when he went after Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

LaFleur refused to enter Johnson's game after the Bears coach said he enjoyed beating LaFleur twice a year during his introductory press.

“It’s all good, I’m sure he’s playing to the fans a little bit," Lafleur said. "It is what it is. I’m not going to lose sleep over that.”

The Packers and Bears will try to join the Lions and Vikings in the race for the NFC North division title. The Packers appear to have the bigger chance to do so, going by their performance last season.

Caleb Williams will play his second season in the league, hoping to take his game to the next level and return the Bears to the playoffs. Johnson's talents on offense can go a long way for this team.

