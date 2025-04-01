"It's more of a rugby play" - Packers HC Matt LaFleur sets record straight on Eagles' tush-push play

  • home icon
By Gerald Ng
Modified Apr 01, 2025 15:14 GMT
Syndication: USA TODAY (image credit: IMAGN)

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is not a fan of the "tush-push," calling it a "rugby play." He answered questions about it at the NFL coaches' meeting, including the proposal to have it banned.

“Just when you look at the play, I would say, I don't think it's a great football play," LaFleur said on Tuesday. "It's more of a rugby play.”
He also addressed the injury risks associated with the play, even though there has not been enough historical data to show it is more dangerous than other plays in football.

“And then some of the injury concerns, who might just want to kind of get out in front of that, you know, be a little bit more proactive,” LaFleur said.

The Packers were the team that submitted the proposal to the competition committee to ban the "tush-push." The rule change proposal will be voted on by the 32 teams at the annual meeting and will need 24 votes to pass. LaFleur conceded that the proposal might not garner enough votes.

“If it doesn't go through, it doesn't go through," LaFleur said. "But we're always constantly trying to look at everything. The players’ safety comes at the forefront of everybody's mind.”

The play is mostly used by the Philadelphia Eagles, who have made short-yardage situations almost automatic. They were successful in getting a first-down or touchdown with the play 39 out of 48 times last season, for a success rate of 81.3%. On the nine times they failed, they ran the play again and succeeded eight out of nine times. The only team to use the play more than five times last season is the Buffalo Bills.

Matt LaFleur also talked about NFC North opponents

Matt LaFleur also answered questions about the Packers’ NFC North opponents in the same media availability session. He refused to engage in a war of words with new Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson after Johnson said he enjoyed beating LaFleur twice a year in his introductory press conference.

“It’s all good, I’m sure he’s playing to the fans a little bit," Lafleur said. "tIt is what it is. I’m not going to lose sleep over that.”
He also appeared not concerned with rumors that former Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers could land with the Minnesota Vikings, potentially facing him and his team twice a year. LaFleur coached Rodgers to two MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021 before the Packers elected to move on from Rodgers for Jordan Love.

"It would be a helluva story, wouldn't it? LaFleur said. "I mean, there are great players on every team. If it works out, it works out.”

It appears that LaFleur is not fazed by Rodgers returning with a vengeance. However, it remains to be seen which team will sign the four-time MVP.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
