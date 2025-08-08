Bears HC Ben Johnson reveals bold plan for Caleb Williams and starters for preseason opener vs Dolphins

It seems like the Chicago Bears fans will have to wait for a bit before getting the opportunity to watch their quarterback, Caleb Williams, play. The Bears' coach, Ben Johnson, has revealed that Williams and a few starters will not play the upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins.

Ad

NFL insider Courtney Cronin wrote on X that Williams, along with nine offensive and nine defensive starters, will get a majority of the reps in the team's joint practice with Miami earlier today, per Johnson's words. However, these players will not play the preseason game against the Dolphins on Sunday.

"Ben Johnson said that Caleb Williams and select starters (9 on offense, 9 on defense) will get the majority of reps in the joint practice vs. Miami today and won't play Sunday in the preseason game. Braxton Jones, Ozzy Trapilo, Theo Benedet will rotate at left tackle in the game."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Check out the tweet below:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Courtney Cronin @CourtneyRCronin Ben Johnson said that Caleb Williams and select starters (9 on offense, 9 on defense) will get the majority of reps in the joint practice vs. Miami today and won't play Sunday in the preseason game. Braxton Jones, Ozzy Trapilo, Theo Benedet will rotate at left tackle in the

Ad

Veteran NFL analyst Colin Cowherd suggests Chicago Bears could trade Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears and their fans had a lot of hope on Caleb Williams when he was selected as the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The QB started all 17 games last year and threw for 3,541 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Williams is preparing for his second season in Chicago, but his training results are mixed. Veteran NFL analyst Colin Cowherd believes that if the QB is unable to improve his performance in practice, Ben Johnson might opt to trade him. Speaking on a recent episode of "The Herd," he said:

Ad

"If Caleb struggles over the next two years, you can move him and get a good pick," Cowherd said. "Caleb is the type of guy that Chicago could move off. Ben's not taking the heat, and you can get something from Caleb."

With Williams set to sit out the upcoming preseason game, it'll be interesting to see what the future holds for him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial I love football and WWE! Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.