“That was a BS call" - Bears' Roquan Smith not happy with referee's taunting penalty against Steelers 

After a lifeless first half, the Bears eventually had some tempo going late on Monday Night Football versus the Steelers. They scored a touchdown on special teams to move within three points. Their defense was playing better to keep Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger under control and give their offense another opportunity. Then, on third down and eight from their 48-yard line, the Bears' defense came up with the most monumental play of the game. It was a big-time sack from their latest roster addition, DE Cassius Marsh. This placed the Steelers at fourth down and fifteen.

Kevin Fishbain @kfishbain Bears LB Roquan Smith on the penalty on Cassius Marsh: “I thought it was a BS call." Bears LB Roquan Smith on the penalty on Cassius Marsh: “I thought it was a BS call."

Bears' Roquan Smith: “That was a BS call"

Marsh gazed down the Steelers' sidelines but did not utter a word. A flag was thrown by referee Tony Corrente. It was a 15-yard taunting penalty, giving the Steelers a first down. Following the game, Bears players were very upset at the call, including Bears LB Roquan Smith who said:

“That was a BS call. The man’s been doing that celebration his entire career, and for that to be called, but hey, it is what it is.”

Following the game, Marsh verified that it is a celebration he has done his entire career. He mentioned he has never been flagged for it previously. The DE noted that it sucked because the team has tried to stay away from plays that might cause harm on the field. Marsh and the taunting penalty assisted the Steelers into reaching field goal range and placing another three points for them. The Bears lost by two points. Smith would not state, one way or the other, if the taunting call was the lone reason the Bears left Heinz Field with their sixth loss.

Brad Biggs @BradBiggs Roquan Smith says “BS at the end of the day.” #Bears unhappy about the way the game was officiated, no question about that. Roquan Smith says “BS at the end of the day.” #Bears unhappy about the way the game was officiated, no question about that.

If the taunting penalty was not more than enough to draw the disdain of the Bears and their fan base, a replay revealed that Corrente, on the surface, was leaning into Marsh. Marsh was heading back to the Bears' sideline when Corrente tossed the flag, as if to usher in contact from Marsh. When inquired regarding the occurrence following the contest, Marsh informed journalists he was "hip-checked" by the referee, saying it was extremely unprofessional of him to do that.

