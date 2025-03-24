Bears QB Caleb Williams shares powerful message about mothers

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has a big season coming up. His team did not live up to expectations in his rookie year. Now, he has a new offensive head coach in Ben Johnson and the offensive line has been revamped. There will be no excuses once the season starts.

Perhaps, that is why Caleb Williams chose the offseason to show his tender side. He took the screenshot of a Cole Bennett post on X, that read,

"life is too short... execute those ideas,.. & hug your mom more often."

Caleb Williams seemingly agreed with the message and shared it on his Instagram story with the caption,

"Heavy on hug moms sum mo"

(Instagram story screenshot @ayeeecaleb)

Dayna Price voices concerns over Caleb Williams' future in Chicago

Caleb Williams' mom, Dayna Price, previously revealed how her son's insistence on tackling players started his journey in football. Skeptical, initially, of putting him in a physical sport, Dayna voiced her dilemma to ABC 7 Chicago,

"Oh no! That's a dangerous sport. So, I told him no. And he was just like, 'please.' So, they had a flag football program, so I put him in flag. And then the coaches came to me after the season and said, 'he's a little too tough for flag football.' They said, 'he wants to tackle the kids!' So, I ended up allowing him to go to regular football."

While that was her worry then, things are different now. Price was worried even before the last season ended that all the coaching changes might not have the best effect on her son's development. She commented,

"Growing up, we have always talked to him about being his authentic self. They have already changed two coaches that he started with. I just hope that it all comes together and meshes well as the new coaches come on board."

Now, it will be up to Ben Johnson to prove that it will not be an issue for her son. Not that Caleb Williams is in any hurry to go complaining to his mom if it does not work out. Price revealed that the Bears quarterback keeps a respectful professional distance,

"I'm not his momager and he makes sure of it. He's a grown man. Sometimes he like, 'Mom, why are you here? Don't you have your own place?'"

However, while that might be necessary when the new season starts, the Bears quarterback seems ready to embrace his mother more following Cole Bennett's advice.

