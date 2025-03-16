Bears WR DJ Moore's wife Raven's big gender reveal plan marred after she accidentally finds out truth

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore and his wife Raven Battle's plans for a surprise gender reveal took an unexpected turn. She found out the gender of their third child by accident while checking medical test results, despite her original intention to wait until the baby's birth.

The couple, who quietly married in October 2024, are already parents to five-year-old daughter Arielle Melody and 20-month-old son Denniston Oliver III. With their third child due in April, they recently posed for a family photo shoot to celebrate the upcoming addition.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE published on Friday, Battle shared details about their gender reveal plans and accidental discovery.

"Initially, only the NFL star was going to learn the sex of baby No. 3," Battle said. "DJ has known since 10 weeks, but I wanted to wait until it was go-time. Unfortunately, I saw the gender while checking on some other test results. Although it won't be a surprise for us, everyone else has to wait a little while longer to find out."

The couple has been careful not to share the gender with family and friends, maintaining some element of surprise for their loved ones. They announced their pregnancy during the final episode of HBO's Hard Knocks series, which followed the Bears during training camp last season.

DJ Moore's wife talks about her pregnancy journey

Raven Battle's pregnancy journey has been more challenging than her previous experiences.

"I've been a lot sicker this pregnancy. Morning sickness was an absolute nightmare," Battle said on Friday, via PEOPLE. "This baby has been way more active than the other two were. I didn't really have any cravings this time either except barbecue-flavored things. I hate barbecue sauce, chips, etc. when I'm not pregnant but they've been go to this time."

Battle also shared their feelings about Chicago with PEOPLE.

"Chicago has been amazing to our family! We love everything about it. It's been very easy adjusting to family life here," Battle said.

Their children are also 'very excited to welcome another sibling' with Arielle starting school this year and their son taking 'a huge interest in football, soccer and baseball,' PEOPLE wrote.

The new addition to the family will arrive right as DJ Moore begins preparing for the upcoming NFL season:

"We actually start back up the day before baby's due date because we have a new coaching staff," Moore said. "We're starting up a little early, but I'm excited for that and for becoming a father of three."

Despite the gender reveal mishap, the couple remains focused on the future, including planning a proper wedding celebration after the baby arrives.

