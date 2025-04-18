Bears WRs coach makes thoughts clear on Rome Odunze's draft compared to Marvin Harrison Jr, Malik Nabers

Wide receiver Rome Odunze spent four seasons in college with the Washington Huskies. The 2023 consensus All-American then declared for last year's NFL draft. The Chicago Bears decided to draft Odunze with the ninth overall pick. The 2024 NFL draft was loaded with star wide receivers like Malik Nabers, Marvin Harrison Jr., and others. However, the Bears utilized their first-round pick to get Rome Odunze.

During a press conference on Thursday, Bears' wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El talked about how he always had his eyes on the Huskies star. He served as the WR coach for the Detroit Lions for the past four campaigns before joining the Bears this offseason.

According to Antwaan Randle El, Rome Odunze was his 'No.1 WR' in the draft. He named him his favorite over Marvin Harrison Jr., who was the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Randle El expressed his excitement about finally getting the chance to work with Odunze.

"The biggest thing about Rome (Odunze) is like, he has the height. And as tall as he is, the length that he has, he can drop his weight and get in and out of his routes. So that is good to see. And he was one of my top guys the previous year.

"Everybody had Harrison I think first, and then Nabers in New York, but I had Rome first. And I called his coach like, 'Can we get him?'. And it didn't work out in Detroit. But I am glad he's here cause here we go. So yeah, excited about those guys."

During his debut NFL campaign, Rome Odunze played in 17 games for the Chicago Bears. He had a decent output and recorded 734 yards and three TDs receiving while making 54 catches on the field.

NFL analyst Matt Bowen projects Rome Odunze to have a breakout 2025 season

The Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus and saw Ben Johnson take over as his replacement. With the addition of Antwaan Randle El as the WR coach, there are a lot of expectations for Odunze.

According to ESPN analyst Matt Bowen, we can see Rome Odunze take a big leap in his career this season under Johnson and Randle El.

"Under Ben Johnson, I expect Odunze to elevate his game as a three-level target for quarterback Caleb Williams. And with Keenan Allen likely heading to free agency, Odunze will a bump in volume as the No.2 opposite DJ Moore."

Last season, the Bears finished fourth in the NFC North with a 5-12 campaign. It will be interesting to see if Ben Johnson can help the franchise become a potential playoff contender during their 2025 campaign.

