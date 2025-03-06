"Belly button ring is nasty work" - NFL fans go wild over Cowboys icon Michael Irvin's viral birthday party video in Brazil

Michael Irvin was known in his prime to be not just one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, but one of its most flamboyant and colorful characters as well. And he has provided another example of it as he nears his 60s.

In the early hours of Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame posted a video of himself celebrating his 59th birthday in Rio de Janeiro during the Brazilian tourist hotspot's annual carnival:

And viewers could not help but be drawn to it and react:

Michael Irvin speaks up on Eagles potentially trading for Myles Garrett

Pass-rushing defensive end Myles Garrett has been wanting a trade out of the Cleveland Browns, and the Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly emerged as a leading candidate to acquire him. Former cornerback-turned-NFLPA president Domonique Foxworth had called the proposition "scary" on an episode of ESPN's Get Up last week:

"Cancel the season; it's over! He's that good of a player, and they're that good of a team. If I were anybody else in the league, I would pay Myles Garrett to sit out. Like, I'd hire Myles Garrett to be on my staff as a coach and pay him $50 million a year... just so that I wouldn't have to play against him."

And a few days later, Irvin concurred with the assessment on Fox Sports 1's SPEAK, comparing a partnership between the former Defensive Player of the Year and Jalen Carter to the days of the late Reggie White and Jerome Brown:

“The thought of getting Myles Garrett on a defensive line is just scary for the NFL. Reminds me of a Reggie White and a Jerome Brown back in the day. We had an offensive lineman... the dude came over and just said ‘I’m out.’ ...Because that guy, he intimidated him so much. This would be scary for the league.”

Garrett is due $12.5 million in base pay in 2025. He also has an $18.5-million option bonus that is split in two: $5M due on March 14 (the firsr day of the league year) and $13.5M due on August 28 (after the preseason).

