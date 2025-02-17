“Belt to a**” - NFL fans react to Lane Johnson’s viral pre-Super Bowl speech for motivating Eagles’ defense

Lane Johnson’s words ahead of Super Bowl LIX was apparently well-received by his teammates and fans.

The day before the big game against the reigning two-time champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman told the defense the KC was:

Going to get f***ed up tomorrow. Just remember their shirts in their parade a few years ago, keep that in mind as you’re annihilating his a** tomorrow.

This is partly about Chiefs pivot Patrick Mahomes, who wasn’t sacked once by the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, which KC won 38-35. In their victory parade, the Chiefs offensive line wore t-shirts that said, “0 sacks.”

Johnson’s emotional speech was heard by Eagle fans, with one posting on Reddit Monday:

Belt to a**. Go Birds.

The Eagles’ defensive line looked like a different team against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. They sacked Mahomes six times throughout the contest and dominated the game from start to finish, winning 40-22.

It was the franchise’s second world championship. Johnson was also part of the first win back in 2017 when Doug Pederson was still head coach. In Super Bowl LII, Johnson and the Eagles upset the New England Patriots, 41-33.

Johnson backed up his talk

Not only did his words to the team’s defensive unit seem to resonate, but the former Oklahoma product also did a great job protecting Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts.

The entire Eagles O-line only gave up two sacks for the game, while Philly had 21 first downs as a team. Nick Sirianni’s group only punted the ball twice and had nearly 14 minutes more time of possession than KC.

Johnson, who’s spent his entire career in the City of Brotherly Love, signed an extension with the Eagles in March 2023 through 2026 with $30 million of guaranteed money. He’s earned every cent of that paycheque, making the Pro Bowl six times in his NFL career, including each of the past three years.

A former Second-team All-Big 12 player in college, he has also been a Second-team All-Pro lineman three times in the NFL, including the past two seasons. He made the First Team on two occasions in their Super Bowl-winning season in 2017 and again in 2022.

He was highly touted out of college, falling to the Eagles at #4 in the 2013 NFL Draft and has lived up to the hype in a career spanning over a decade, showing no signs of slowing down.

