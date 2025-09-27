  • home icon
  Benched QB Russell Wilson beams in heartwarming snaps as he dotes on kids Win, Sienna & Future [PHOTO]

By Garima
Modified Sep 27, 2025 19:49 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos - Source: Imagn
New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson has been benched after three games into the season. Rookie Jaxson Dart will take over as the team’s starting QB and will make his first start on Sunday at home against the LA Chargers. The Giants have started the season 0-3.

Despite the hard news, Wilson has been sharing heartwarming moments with his children and wife, Ciara, on Instagram. He posted a picture with his son Win Harrison, born in 2020, captioning it:

“My Joy. Win❤️”
@dangerrusswilson&#039;s IG story
Wilson is also stepfather to Ciara’s eldest son, Future Zahir, whom he calls a “gift.” He shared another IG story with Win, Sienna Princess (born in 2017) and Future, writing:

“❤️❤️❤️ Our babies @ciara”
@dangerrusswilson&#039;s IG story
Wilson and Ciara also have a daughter, Amora Princess, who was born in 2023. The couple met in March 2015 at a University of Wisconsin basketball game and started dating soon after. They got engaged in March 2016 and married a few months later in July.

Russell Wilson visited a children’s hospital recently

Russell Wilson visited a children's hospital on Tuesday, sharing several photos he took with the young patients on Instagram. It was through his foundation “Why Not You,” that he co-founded with his wife Ciara in 2014. He wrote:

“With God, nothing is impossible. Grateful for His healing power!!! 🙏🏾”
The goal of his organization is to empower youth through education, children’s health and fighting poverty. It has established centers that provide arts, education, wellness and leadership training for youth in places like Atlanta, with plans to expand to New York and New Jersey.

It also launched the Why Not You Academy, a charter high school near Seattle offering innovative educational opportunities for students in need. He frequently visits Seattle Children’s Hospital and helped raise over $10 million for their “Strong Against Cancer” initiative.

Wilson was honored with the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2020, for his work in community service and philanthropy, and the Bart Starr Award in 2022, which celebrates character and leadership in all areas of life.

