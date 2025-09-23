"This is the man y’all hating?": Fans react as Giants QB Russell Wilson shares wholesome snaps with kids after getting benched for Jaxson Dart

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson is being benched after three games this season, with rookie Jaxson Dart to take over as the starter. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday, Dart will get his first NFL start on Sunday at home against the LA Chargers. The Giants are 0-3 into the season.Despite the news, Wilson spent his Tuesday visiting a children’s hospital, sharing photos with young patients on Instagram.“With God, nothing is impossible. Grateful for His healing power!!! 🙏🏾,” he captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans in the comment section praised Wilson’s character.“One of your quotes early on in your career that changed my life “Always have great perspective, perseverance, and purpose in life”. you’re doing great with the big picture in life Russ! ❤️,” a fan wrote.“This is the man y’all hating?” one fan said.“They didn’t even let you cook bro 😔😢,” another fan commented.Comments on @dangerusswilson's IG postMore comments followed.“You a good dude Russ. You have everyone’s respect. It’s not personal. This team is in desperation mode,” a fan said.“Love you as a person Russ!!” one fan commented.“They will never make me hate you russ 💙💚,” another fan wrote.Comments on @dangerusswilson's IG postJaxson Dart might be considered a welcome change after Russell Wilson’s performance in Week 3New York Giants coach Brian Daboll hinted at a possible switch on Monday, saying the team was “evaluating everything” and refusing to confirm Wilson as the starter going forward.Russell Wilson struggled in Sunday night’s 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, throwing for 160 yards with two interceptions. One of the low points came late in the game when he threw the ball out of bounds on fourth down during a red zone drive. He was booed by the home crowd after his second interception in the first half.The Chargers defense has been strong, allowing under 300 yards per game, so there is hope that the team can turn the tide with Jaxson Dart at the helm. When the rookie briefly appeared for a snap in the second quarter of Week 3’s game, fans cheered him on.He was the 25th pick in this year’s draft out of Ole Miss. After starting out with the third-team offense in the spring, he passed veteran Jameis Winston on the depth chart over the summer and earned the backup role behind Wilson.Also Read: Jaxson Dart asked about Russell Wilson benching calls from Giants fans and &quot;We want Dart&quot; chants during SNF loss to Chiefs