Bengals WR Tee Higgins drops 3-word message amid reports of high $20,000,000 contract extension

Tee Higgins isn’t letting contract negotiations distract him from the grind. As reports circulate online about the Cincinnati Bengals finalizing a lucrative $20 million extension for the wide receiver, Higgins dropped a simple but telling Instagram post featuring photos of himself working out in the gym.

He captioned it with a three words:

“Work doesn’t stop.”

The 26-year-old Tennessee native is locked in on the one thing that has brought him this far—his game. No matter what’s happening behind the scenes, the Bengals wide receiver is not taking his foot off the gas.

According to James Rapien of Bengals Talk, extensions for both Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase are essentially “done,” which should be music to Joe Burrow’s ears.

This is a massive win for Cincinnati, particularly in managing its salary cap situation. Higgins was set to play under the franchise tag for $26.1 million, while Chase’s fifth-year option carried a $21.8 million cap hit.

Finalizing extensions for both could free up significant cap space to invest in key areas like the offensive line and defense. The Bengals took a quiet approach in free agency, but securing Higgins and Chase long term might be the offseason spark they needed.

Patriots were heavily vested in the possibility of securing Tee Higgins' services

The New England Patriots may feel some disappointment given the latest developments in Higgins' contract talks, as they were heavily invested in the possibility of landing the wideout this offseason.

The Bengals placed the franchise tag on Higgins, preventing him from hitting free agency. Financial hurdles were a concern for Cincinnati, and there was speculation that the Patriots could make a trade — until now.

NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero have also reported that the Bengals are making “significant progress” on extensions for both Higgins and Chase. That all but seals Higgins’ future in Cincinnati, leaving New England scrambling.

The Patriots’ receiving corps is already among the weakest in the league, and missing out on Higgins would be a massive blow. It looks like rookie quarterback Drake Maye could be in for a challenging first season with limited firepower at his disposal.

