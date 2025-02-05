Bert Kreischer channels Baker Mayfield with bold '2-word' reaction

Baker Mayfield has managed to revitalize his career since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2023 season. In his two years with the franchise, he has earned the first two Pro Bowl appearances of his career, setting career highs across the board in 2024.

While he was originally signed to compete against Kyle Trask and John Wolford for the starting job and the task of replacing Tom Brady, Mayfield has exceeded even the strongest of expectations. Bert Kreischer, a well-known Buccaneers fan, praised the quarterback's play style. Speaking to Kay Adams and Rob Gronkowski on the "Up & Adams" podcast, the comedian stated:

"I love the way Baker Mayfield plays football. I love, I love recklessness. That's why I love Jameis Winston. I don't need you to be the cookie cutter athlete that maybe Tom [Brady] was like, Tom was, Tom was Tom, though, that's him. I love that Baker. I want the this. I want that energy. I got two words for you, 'suck it.' I want that. And I'm excited because we got a little of that this year, and we're getting a lot of that next year from Baker."

Check out Bret Kreischer's comments on Baker Mayfield below:

Mayfield has led the Buccaneers to back-to-back postseason appearances during his tenure with the franchise. He has thrown for 8,544 yards, 69 touchdowns and 26 interceptions since joining Tampa Bay. The two-time Pro Bowler has completed 67.9% of his pass attempts, while adding 541 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 122 carries.

Bill Burr weighs in on Colin Cowherd's Baker Mayfield takes

Baker Mayfield has received plenty of criticism from Colin Cowherd throughout his playing career. Bill Burr recently shared that he loves that The Herd host has been unable to admit he was wrong about the quarterback. Speaking on Julian Edelman's "Games with Names" podcast, the stand-up comedian stated:

"I love f**king Baker Mayfield. And you know what? I love that Colin Cowherd has to stay up at night knowing he was wrong and can’t get himself to admit it. And his desk is going to just keep getting bigger. I still have to go to a physical therapist looking up at him during those interviews I did on his show."

Check out Bill Burr's comments on Baker Mayfield and Colin Cowherd below (starting at the 37:48 mark):

While Mayfield found some success as the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, he was traded after just four seasons. His career appeared to be fizzling out before he landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he has turned things around.

