"Best pick of the draft" - NFL fans hyped as Caleb Williams' Bears select Luther Burden III

The Chicago Bears went with wide receiver Luther Burden III in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft. Burden spent three seasons with the Missouri Tigers after coming out of high school. He forego his final year of collegiate eligibility and declared for this year's draft.

With Luther Burden III joining the Bears, quarterback Caleb Williams gets another offensive option on the team. This was the team's second pick of this year's draft. They decided to go with tight end Colston Loveland in the first round with the 10th pick.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts and reactions on the Bears drafting the ex-Missouri Tigers wide receiver.

"Best pick of the draft and its not close," one fan commented.

"Steal of the draft," another fan said.

Others felt that this was not a step in the right direction for the franchise.

"wtf they just got a WR last year why they need more and they still got DJ," this fan wrote.

"Lmaoo I swear the Bears are all about skill players, instead of them to focus on the trenches now," another fan said.

"F**k the Bears trash a**nfranchise," one fan commented.

One of the glaring needs of the hour for the Bears is the offensive line. They need to focus on getting more protection for quarterback Caleb Williams, who was sacked 68 times last season.

Luther Burden III joins a wide receiver depth chart that also possesses talents like D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze. We can expect him to be the third-string option on the depth chart during his rookie debut campaign.

Ex-NFL star believes that the Bears got a great offensive weapon in Luther Burden III

Former NFL star Robert Griffin III shared a tweet on X after Chicago went with the Missouri wide receiver. He talked about how Burden was a top-15 prospect who is going to be a problem for other teams in the league.

RGIII also compared him to Lions star Amon-Ra St.Brown. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 draft but has gone on to become a 3x Pro Bowler in just four seasons.

"The @ChicagoBears got a top 15 pick in the 2nd round with Luther Burden III. This guy has been the best athlete on the field every time he steps on it. Fast, and explsovie playmaker with the ball in his hands who can play inside, outside and out the backfield. He's their Amon Ra," RGIII wrote.

Last season, Chicago finished fourth in the NFC North with a 5-12 campaign. It will be interesting to see if they can go on to become playoff contenders this upcoming season with the addition of these new talents through the draft.

