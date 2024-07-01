  • NFL
  • “BET has lost their minds,” “The Juice is loose in heaven”: Fans split over O.J. Simpson's in memoriam honor at 2024 BET Awards

“BET has lost their minds,” “The Juice is loose in heaven”: Fans split over O.J. Simpson's in memoriam honor at 2024 BET Awards

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified Jul 01, 2024 18:26 GMT
O.J. Simpson gets honored at BET Awards (Award show picture from Jennifer Mascia
O.J. Simpson gets honored at BET Awards (Credits: Jennifer Mascia's X and USA Today Sports)

The former Buffalo Bills RB died due to prostate cancer on April 10, 2024. A ferocious running back in his heyday and a respected broadcaster post-retirement. O.J. will forever be linked to the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

On Sunday night, the BET Awards celebrated O.J. by showing his picture in their ‘In Memoriam’ section, and the fans were divided in their reactions.

The inclusion of Simpson was highlighted by CNN contributor Jennifer Mascia with a post on her X (previously Twitter) account. She wrote:

“The in memoriam segment of the BET Awards honored OJ Simpson.”
also-read-trending Trending

Netizens did not waste much time to share their diversified takes on the inclusion of O.J. Simpson in this prestigious category.

“BET Has lost (their) Minds, Years Ago. Is this what you want from what supposed to be Entertainment?”
“The Juice is loose in heaven!”

Several fans called out the BETs for their insensitive inclusion of O.J. Simpson.

“BET Awards is so irrelevent that they had to put that killer OJ Simpson in the memoriam so they can get attention on all the shows tomorrow. Tragic,” one fan said.
“I'm still dead they added oj simpson to the tribute like only the bet awards would do that shit,” another fan said.

However, some fans agreed with Simpson’s inclusion considering his feats in the NFL.

“Rest in power OJ,” one fan said.
“You're damn right they did,” another fan said.

One fan juxtaposed both aspects of his life pre and post-NFL to make his point.

“Jennifer, that murderer ran 10,000 yards,” one fan said.

Victims' families call out BET Awards for the inclusion of O.J. Simpson

Even though O.J. Simpson was found not guilty in the criminal case against him for the double homicide, a jury found Simpson guilty in the civil case and slammed him with a fine of $33.5 million in damages, which now amounts to approximately $110 million. The families of both victims (Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman) have called out the BET Awards for the inclusion of O.J. Simpson.

“I think they shouldn't include anyone of that caliber; a wife beater, murderer,” Ron Goldman’s father said (per TMZ).
“It's inappropriate to give an abuser and murderer recognition," Nicole’s sister Tanya said.

Only time will tell whether the BET Awards will render an apology after mounting pressure from fans and the victims’ families.

